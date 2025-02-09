Now, months after the controversial roast, Samay Raina has given a shout-out to Kusha Kapila on his show India's Got Latent's recent members-only episode

Samay Raina and Kusha Kapila

Listen to this article Samay Raina says THIS to Kusha Kapila in the recent members-only episode of India’s Got Latent x 00:00

Samay Raina and Kusha Kapila became the centre of all the gossip and headlines after Ashish Solanki's show. A few months back, when Samay went to Ashish's show where Kusha was a guest, the stand-up comedian roasted Kusha, which led to a cold war between the two. Now, months later, Samay has given a shout-out to Kusha Kapila on his show India's Got Latent. Raina gave a shout-out to Kapila on the recent members-only episode.

Samay Raina gives shout out to Kusha Kapila

In the recent episode, Samay Raina invited Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, and The Rebel Kid, aka Apoorva Makhija, as guest panelists. When the show began, Samay jokingly introduced Apoorva as “Prajakta Koli from Meesho." Apoorva didn’t hold back and responded, “Prajakta Koli will never abuse you to your face." That’s when Samay shared, “Yes, but Kusha Kapila would," and after this, he sent love to Kusha by saying, “Love you, Kusha yaar." Well, though they still don’t follow each other and haven't made any public appearances together after Ashish's show, this looks like things are better between them.

Kusha Kapila’s Roast by Samay

Samay Raina was among the panelists on Ashish Solanki’s show, where Kusha Kapila appeared as a judge. During Kapila’s appearance on the show, Samay made several jokes about Kusha’s divorce and sex life. The jokes were so brutal that Ashish had to censor them while posting the video on his YouTube channel. While many called out Samay for his dark comments, several people questioned Kusha for sitting through the jokes. However, Kusha later clarified that she did not approve of the jokes beforehand and sat through the roast as a sign of resilience.

Kusha later blocked Samay Raina and wrote in her YouTube community notes, “It was done in good faith and for a friend. Nobody has been paid (neither comics nor guests) for it, so the argument that people are ‘being paid big fat cheques to hear their insults’ is baseless."

Samay on Friendship with Kusha

In an AMA session, a user asked Samay, “Who’s your favorite comedian? And how do you try to stay out of controversies? How’s your friendship with Kusha now?”

Responding to the question in detail, Raina said, “I don’t have a favorite comedian; I have favorite jokes. I love and learn from sooo many comics that the list won’t stop if I start writing it down. I don’t chase controversies; I just be myself, and something or the other happens. Learning to deal with it smoothly. Friendship with Kusha is not the same; we rarely talk, but I spoke to her recently, and it was great! I am fond of her regardless. I hope someday she and I can laugh about everything openly, but that day has time. Always rooting for her success.”