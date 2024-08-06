Kusha talked about how society can be harsh on women and how she used to isolate herself to cope. She also mentioned that her mother faced even more challenges

Kusha Kapila

Kusha Kapila is preparing for her new web series "Life Hill Gayi." The actor and social media influencer recently opened up about dealing with comments on her body and her divorce from Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia.

In an interview with Fever FM, Kusha talked about how society can be harsh on women and how she used to isolate herself to cope. She also mentioned that her mother faced even more challenges because she lives a normal life.

Kusha Kapila on divorce with Zorawar Singh Alhuwalia

During the interview, Kusha candidly revealed, “Unkinder to women, that society is anyway so I think that is something my mother had to go through. I completely shut myself to opinions or anything. I didn’t have the bandwidth for it. So I am sure my mother can speak very clearly about it."

“She had to speak to relatives and speak to society. She has her own life… she goes to the temple or to the park, she has her own social communities where she had to face opinions and that is how the world works. This is the reality, this is the truth of where we live in and the times we live in. As much progress is happening and we hope for it to happen, somethings pretty much remain the same. The other aspect of it is that, you can’t pick and choose what is going to happen to you online, especially if you have opened up your world and life to a lot of people. You can alter how you share your life now, going forward, realising the consequences of sharing your private life with people but I don’t think you get to pick and choose. It is unkind, it is unfair, that is there, assumptions will be made, people will speak on behalf of you and then you are like, ‘What do I give explanation for? These are a range of topics.'" she continued.

Kusha Kapila previously on divorce with Zorawar Singh Alhuwalia

In a conversation with India Today the actress previously revealed, “I actually allot a certain time of the day to crying and feeling bad about it. I give it exactly half an hour, and then I move on with my life. There’s so much to do.”

Kusha Kapila further mentioned that she is glad she shared the divorce news with everyone the way she wanted. “I was honestly bullied into sharing my personal news. This is the first time I’m sharing that. I was 100% bullied into sharing it. But I’m glad I shared it on my own terms. I did not want anyone else sharing information about my life with the world, without consulting with me first. You have to put on blinders,” the actress added.