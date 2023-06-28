Breaking News
Entertainment News > Bollywood News

Updated on: 28 June,2023 05:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent
Written by: mid-day online correspondent

Kusha Kapila, social media influencer, in the wake of her recent divorce announcement has found herself at the receiving end of a barrage of hate comments.

Zorawar with Kusha Kapila

Kusha Kapila, social media influencer, in the wake of her recent divorce announcement has found herself at the receiving end of a barrage of hate comments. However, amidst the negativity, her estranged husband, Zorawar Ahluwalia, has stepped forward to speak out against the online vitriol. In a heartfelt Instagram post, he urged people to prioritize understanding, reminding them that behind the public persona lies a real person with real emotions.


Kusha, who is known for her relatable content, has amassed a significant following on various social media platforms alongside her soon-to-be ex-husband. The couple's decision to part ways after six years of marriage sent shockwaves through their fanbase. Unfortunately, rather than offering support during this difficult time, netizens chose to unleash a wave of hate and negativity towards Kusha.


Zorawar's statement read, “We realise we live public lives, but we still hold certain things sacred. Our marriage and respect for each other being one of them. Divorce, much like our marriage, was a decision we both made together, after much deliberation and thought. It was a tough and painful decision but one we took collectively, for the sake of both of our well-being. What has transpired over the last 24 hours, with Kusha being subject to vile attacks online makes me sad and disappointed. To attack Kusha's character and paint her as some villain is shameful. Let's all please do better.”


Kusha Kapila recently appeared in the second season of the series 'Masaba Masaba' and also made her debut at the esteemed Cannes Film Festival this year. In addition to these achievements, she has been involved in various projects, including Plan A Plan B, Selfiee and Case Toh Banta Hai, among others. Notably, Kusha served as a jury member on the popular talk show Koffee with Karan Season 7, where she provided her perspective and contributed to the discussions revolving around celebrity guests and their interactions with the show's host, Karan Johar.

