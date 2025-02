Case filed against influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, others for distasteful comment on show

A complaint was registered against them by a resident of the city for allegedly promoting obscenity in a publicly accessible online show

Ranveer Allahbadia. Pic/X

Amid controversy over influencer Ranveer Allahbadia's objectionable remarks on parents and sex, the Guwahati Police on Monday registered a case against him and four others.

A complaint was registered against them by a resident of the city for allegedly promoting obscenity in a publicly accessible online show. Besides Allahbadia, the case was also filed against stand-up comedian Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija.

Allahbadia, popularly known as Beer Biceps, has been embroiled in a controversy for making a remark in Raina's YouTube show 'India's Got Latent' which has sparked widespread criticism.

The case is being currently investigated, the police added.

Allahbadia, 31, has since apologised for the remarks made by him on the show.

