The social media influencer, is being criticised for setting a bad example for the youth who are his primary audience

Ranveer Allahbadia. Pics/X

Listen to this article 'Just here to say sorry', says YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia after being criticised for his words x 00:00

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on Monday said that he was sorry after being widely criticised for his words on a show.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a video message, Ranveer Allahbadia said, "Many of you asked if this is how I wish to use my platform. Obviously, this is not how I wish to use my platform. I am not going to give any context, justification or reasoning behind whatever happened. I am just here for an apology. I, personally, had a lapse in judgement. It wasn't cool on my part."

The YouTuber, popularly known as BeerBiceps, said in the video, "Comedy is not my forte. Just here to say sorry."

The social media influencer, is being criticised for reportedly setting a bad example for the youth who are his primary audience, also said he doesn't want to be the kind of person who takes responsibility lightly.

He said, "Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect. Need to use this platform better and that's been my learning from this whole experience. I promise to just get better. Have asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video and all I can say in the end is sorry. I hope you can forgive me as a human being."

I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s got latent. I’m sorry. pic.twitter.com/BaLEx5J0kd — Ranveer Allahbadia (@BeerBicepsGuy) February 10, 2025

Meanwhile, a written complaint was on Monday filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, comedian Samay Raina, influencer Apoorva Makheja, and the organisers of India’s Got Latent.

The complaint has also been submitted to the Mumbai Police Commissioner and the Maharashtra State Commission for Women.

The complaint alleges the use of objectionable language and demands strict action against the accused.

It was been filed by Bombay High Court advocates Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra.

A senior Mumbai Police official has confirmed that an inquiry has been initiated in the matter.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while commenting on the matter said, “I have been informed about it, though I haven’t seen it myself. I have learned that things were presented in an indecent manner, which is absolutely wrong. Freedom of speech applies to everyone, but it ends where it encroaches upon someone else’s rights. This is not acceptable. There are boundaries everyone must respect. We have set guidelines against obscenity, and if anyone crosses those limits, action will be taken against them.”