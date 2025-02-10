BeerBiceps, asked a controversial and objectionable question to a contestant, which has now caused massive outrage against him.

In Pic: Ranveer Allahbadia

Listen to this article Ranveer Allahbadia lands in legal trouble, faces internet’s wrath over THIS question to contestant on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent x 00:00

Samay Raina's India’s Got Latent has been in the headlines since its release. Every new episode makes headlines, and in the recent members-only episode, Samay invited Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, Rebel Kid, and others on the show as panellists. This time, it’s not Samay's comment but Ranveer Allahbadia who has been making headlines for his not-so-decent question to a contestant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ranveer has even landed in legal trouble because of his obscene remark. While Akshit Singh has filed one complaint against the YouTuber, another complaint was filed by the handle "@HinduITCell." "We have filed an official complaint with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting against Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia for promoting obscenity. Jai Hind," the portal wrote while sharing a screenshot of the complaint.

Ministry has taken the note of our complaint 😎



Abhi toh party shuru huyi hai 😀 https://t.co/3N7WbBOyk1 pic.twitter.com/TaDDeF85QC — Hindu IT Cell (@HinduITCell) February 10, 2025

Nahh man 😭

Beerbicep's would you rather are wild 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GKJGw4BYke — CaLM dAdA (@faded_clone17) February 8, 2025

BeerBiceps’ question on India’s Got Latent

The popular YouTuber, aka BeerBiceps, asked a controversial and objectionable question to a contestant, which has now caused massive outrage against him. Ranveer appeared on the latest episode of India’s Got Latent as a judge alongside Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija, and others. During his time on the show, he grilled one contestant and asked him, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day or join them to finish it once and for all?”

This question left everyone in shock, and Samay Raina, who is known for his dark humour, also looked momentarily shocked and said, “What the f***?” “Kya ho gaya hai Ranveer bhai ko?” another judge on the show was heard asking. This comment from Ranveer has invited quite a lot of negativity his way.

BeerBiceps face the Internet’s wrath

One X user penned a long comment, which reads, "Meet the perverted creators who are shaping our country’s creative economy. I am sure each one has a following of millions. This content is not designated as adult content—it can be seen with ease even by a child if the algorithm takes him or her there. The creators or the platform have zero sense of responsibility."

"The majority of Indian comedy fans don't really know what dark humour is. They think vulgar is dark," another comment reads. One user wrote, "At this point, it’s almost impossible to find ‘family-friendly’ Indian content—something that you can sit and watch with children or with your parents." "Absolutely disgusting

@MIB_India," a user shared. While one netizen said, "This wasn't expected from you. This is not just perverted but beyond that level... Shame on you, man." "Action needs to be taken against @BeerBicepsGuy. This is horrific," another said.