Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beer Biceps's Youtube channel got hacked on Wednesday. His videos were all deleted and replaced by streams featuring high profile personalities like Elon Musk and Donald Trump

Ranveer Allahbadia

Listen to this article 'End of my YouTube career?': Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beer Biceps's Youtube channel hacked, videos deleted x 00:00

Ranveer Allahbadia who is popularly known by his YouTube channel beer Biceps has become a victim of cyber attack. On Wednesday night, his YouTube channel got hacked. The hackers deleted all the videos published on his channel over the years. He is one of the most popular YouTuber of the country and of late got viral what his interviews with celebrities from the field of cinema, politics, art, sports, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reportedly, the attackers took control of his Beer Biceps channel, renaming it to "Tesla" and changing its handle to "@Elon.trump.tesla_live2024." Additionally, his personal channel was renamed to "@Tesla.event.trump_2024." They also deleted all his exclusive content in the channel and replaced it with older streams from events featuring US figures like Elon Musk and Donald Trump.

The hackers began a livestream featuring an AI-generated avatar of businessman Elon Musk. In the video, the AI-generated version of Musk can be seen asking people to invest in cryptocurrency with false promises to double their returns of the deposited Bitcoin or Ethereum on a suspicious website, elonweb.net. This tactic is known as a "Bitcoin doubling" scam and is a common method used in cyberattacks targeting prominent YouTube accounts.

After the account was hacked, YouTube took action by taking down both of Allahbadia's channels from its platform. When searched on YouTube, the users will get a message that reads, "This page isn't available. Sorry about that. Try searching for something else."

How Ranveer Allahbadia reacted to the incident?

While Ranveer has not issued an official statement regarding the matter, he took to Instagram stories early on Thursday morning and shared a pictures of himself with an eye mask on. Posting a not so serious picture, Allahbadia wrote, "Is this the end of my YouTube career? Was nice knowing y'all".

Who is Ranveer Allahbadia?

When YouTube was relatively new to the Indian audience, Ranveer Allahbadia was among the beginners who turned towards the platform to build a career. He started his content creation journey at 22 with his first YouTube channel, BeerBiceps. As it grew and built a fan base, he started more pages targetting different audiences. He now manages 7 YouTube Channels and has around 12 million subscribers across them.

In his illustrious career, he interviewed personalities like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ajay Devgn, Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Shetty, KL Rahul, Eknath Shinde, Johny Lever, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Vikram, Tiger Shroff, John Abraham, Janhvi Kapoor and many others.