The complaint alleges the use of objectionable language and demands strict action against the accused, the complaint has been filed by Bombay High Court advocates Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra

Ranveer Allahbadia. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Complaint filed against influencers Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Makheja and comedian Samay Raina x 00:00

A written complaint has been filed against social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, comedian Samay Raina, influencer Apoorva Makheja, and the organizers of India’s Got Latent.

ADVERTISEMENT

The complaint has also been submitted to the Mumbai Police Commissioner and the Maharashtra State Commission for Women. The complaint alleges the use of objectionable language and demands strict action against the accused. The complaint has been filed by Bombay High Court advocates Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra.

Mumbai Police confirmed that an inquiry has been initiated.

Commenting on the matter, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “I have been informed about it, though I haven’t seen it myself. I have learned that things were presented in an indecent manner, which is absolutely wrong. Freedom of speech applies to everyone, but it ends where it encroaches upon someone else’s rights. This is not acceptable. There are boundaries everyone must respect. We have set guidelines against obscenity, and if anyone crosses those limits, action will be taken against them.”

The controversy erupted after remarks made by Allahbadia during a YouTube episode of 'India's Got Latent' were deemed offensive and derogatory.

Ranveer Allahbadia, best known for his channel BeerBiceps, was a panellist at Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent recently. Ranveer's appearance on the show, and his attempts to match up to Samay and the show's dark comedy, have not gone down too well with people.

India's Got Latent features Samay Raina and a bunch of celebrities as 'judges' for performers. The contestants show their skills, and the judges score them. The contestants need to predict what score they get, and if they can, they win.

"Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever," Allahbadia, who has over 1 crore followers on YouTube, asked a contestant during the latest episode, which also featured content creators like Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makheja.

The inappropriate remark went viral almost instantly. Clips circulated furiously across social media, drawing widespread criticism.

This is not the first time India's Got Latent has faced controversy. Earlier, a complaint was filed against the show for a joke on dog meat.