Ranveer Allahbadia. Pic/Instagram

Amid Ranveer Allahbadia row, Mumbai Police on Wednesday recorded the statements of four persons including social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija in connection with the controversial comments made by Ranveer Allahbadia on YouTube show "India's Got Latent", reported the PTI.

The statements of four persons including Mukhija and Allahbadia's manager -- but not Allahbadia himself -- were recorded, said an official of Khar police station.

Apoorva Mukhija was part of the reality show.

According to the ANI, Apoorva Mukhija and YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani have said in their statement to the police that this show is not scripted. In the show, the judges and the participants are told to talk openly. In India's Got Latent show, no payment is made to the judges. However, the judges have the freedom to post the content of the show on their social media. To participate in this show as a spectator, one has to buy tickets.. and the money that comes from the ticket sales is given to the winner of the show, the police said.

Earlier, the Maharashtra Cyber Department had on Tuesday registered a First Information Report against the show.

The FIR has been filed against more than 30 individuals who took part in the show, the officials said.

The case involves allegations related to inappropriate content, the officials said.

The Maharashtra Cyber Police have requested YouTube to remove all videos related to the show from its platform, said the official.

The Maharashtra Women’s Commission has written a letter to the Mumbai Police Commissioner urging the registration of a case against Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva, and other associates, and requesting that action be taken to ban the show.

The Commission alleges that the program featured insensitive remarks toward women, which demeaned and humiliated them, and it has directed that appropriate measures be taken to impose a ban on the program.

Maharashtra Women’s Commission Chairperson Roopali Chakankar submitted the letter to the Police Commissioner.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday asked Allahabadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Makhija, Jaspreet Singh, and Ashish Chanchlani, as well as the show's producers Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra to appear before it on February 17 in New Delhi.

Ranveer Allahbadia on Monday said that he was sorry after being widely criticised for his words on a show.

In a video message, Ranveer Allahbadia said, "Many of you asked if this is how I wish to use my platform. Obviously, this is not how I wish to use my platform. I am not going to give any context, justification or reasoning behind whatever happened. I am just here for an apology. I, personally, had a lapse in judgement. It wasn't cool on my part."

Ranveer Allahbadia, who has over 16 million followers across social media platforms, landed in the soup after a video of his controversial comments started making the rounds on social media and led to a massive debate on freedom of speech and what constitutes decency.

The issue was also raised in Parliament by Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske who called for a law to regulate social media.

Nilotpal Mrinal Pandey, a functionary of the Maharashtra BJP's Uttar Bhartiya Morcha, had on Monday filed a complaint against Ranveer Allahbadia and others after the controversy broke.

If the police did not register an FIR against Allahbadia and other participants of the show, he would move the court, he told reporters on Wednesday.

Pandey also claimed that offensive language was used about disabled persons on the reality show. He himself is disabled, and action should be taken against the participants of the show in this regard too, he said, the PTI reported.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)