Sonmanth Suryavanshi death: Congress' SC wing demands judicial inquiry, action against cops

Updated on: 12 February,2025 04:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Siddharth Hattiambire, President of the Scheduled Castes Division of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee demanded that a murder case should be filed against the police officials

Siddharth Hattiambire during a press conference on Wednesday

Sonmanth Suryavanshi death: Congress' SC wing demands judicial inquiry, action against cops
Siddharth Hattiambire, President of the Scheduled Castes Division of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, has demanded a judicial inquiry into Sonmanth Suryavanshi's death and called for strict action against the responsible cops, an official statement said on Wednesday.


He has also demanded that a murder case should be filed against the police officials.


Hattiambire stated that if the government does not provide justice to Suryavanshi and Vijay Wakode families, millions of followers of Dr. BR Ambedkar will protest at the state secretariat on March 3 and a letter in this regard has also be written to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, the statement said.


The incident had occurred in Maharashtra's Parbhani during a protest. During the demonstration, the police had reportedly launched a baton (lathi) charge and conducted a combing operation, leading to the alleged beating and arrest of several protesters.

Sonmanth Suryavanshi, a young man, was also arrested by the police and allegedly tortured while in custody, he later died, while Vijay Wakode died while agitating for the desecration of the structure of the constitution in Parbhani.

Violence had erupted in Parbhani city on December 10 following the alleged vandalism of a replica of the Indian Constitution.

Despite this, the government has not taken stringent action against the police officers involved, it said.

Speaking at a press conference, Hattiambire demanded that the death of Suryavanshi be investigated by the sitting judges of the Bombay High Court.

He also called for criminal charges of murder to be filed against the responsible police officers and for them to be dismissed from service.

Hattiambire stated that the families of both Suryavanshi and Wakode should be compensated with Rs 1 crore each, and at least one family member should be offered a government job.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had visited Parbhani and had met the kin of the deceased.

He further urged the government to immediately revoke the charges filed against the followers of Dr BR Ambedkar during the police operation.

Hattiambire also demanded compensation for those injured in police brutality.

He warned that if the government fails to act swiftly and deliver justice, a large-scale protest would be organised at the state secretariat on March 3.

