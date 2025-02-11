The FIR has been filed against more than 30 individuals who took part in the show, the officials said

Amid Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy, the Maharashtra Cyber Police have registered an FIR against several YouTubers and social influencers who participated in the India’s Got Latent show, hosted by comedian Samay Raina, the officials said on Tuesday.

The FIR has been filed against more than 30 individuals who took part in the show, the officials said.

The case involves allegations related to inappropriate content, the officials said.

The Maharashtra Cyber Police have requested YouTube to remove all videos related to the show from its platform, said the official.

The Maharashtra Women’s Commission has written a letter to the Mumbai Police Commissioner urging the registration of a case against Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva, and other associates, and requesting that action be taken to ban the show.

The Commission alleges that the program featured insensitive remarks toward women, which demeaned and humiliated them, and it has directed that appropriate measures be taken to impose a ban on the program.

यू ट्यूब वर प्रसारित होणाऱ्या इंडियाज गॉट लेटेंट शो मध्ये रणवीर इलाहाबादि, समय रैना, अपूर्वा यांनी महिलांविषयी अत्यंत आक्षेपार्ह विधाने केल्याप्रकरणी लेखी तक्रार ॲड आशिष रॉय,ॲड पंकज मिश्रा यांनी महाराष्ट्र राज्य महिला आयोगाकडे केली आहे. राज्य महिला आयोगाने याची दखल घेतली आहे. — Maharashtra State Commission for Women (@Maha_MahilaAyog) February 10, 2025

Maharashtra Women’s Commission Chairperson Roopali Chakankar submitted the letter to the Police Commissioner.

Ranveer Allahbadia on Monday said that he was sorry after being widely criticised for his words on a show.

In a video message, Ranveer Allahbadia said, "Many of you asked if this is how I wish to use my platform. Obviously, this is not how I wish to use my platform. I am not going to give any context, justification or reasoning behind whatever happened. I am just here for an apology. I, personally, had a lapse in judgement. It wasn't cool on my part."

The YouTuber, popularly known as BeerBiceps, said in the video, "Comedy is not my forte. Just here to say sorry."

The social media influencer, is being criticised for reportedly setting a bad example for the youth who are his primary audience, also said he doesn't want to be the kind of person who takes responsibility lightly.

He said, "Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect. Need to use this platform better and that's been my learning from this whole experience. I promise to just get better. Have asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video and all I can say in the end is sorry. I hope you can forgive me as a human being."