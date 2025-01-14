The police had received intelligence-based information indicating that the notorious Touthing narcotics family from Churachandpur (Manipur) would be transporting drugs to Hajo and Goreswar-based peddlers in a vehicle from Mizoram to Kamrup

Representational pic

Listen to this article Assam Police recover heroin worth Rs 9 crore in Kamrup district; four held x 00:00

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police on Tuesday recovered 1.128 kg of heroin worth Rs 9 crore in the Amingaon area of Kamrup district, an officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The STF team also arrested four individuals, news agency ANI reported.

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Assam Police, Pranab Jyoti Goswami, stated that they had received intelligence-based information indicating that the notorious Touthing narcotics family from Churachandpur (Manipur) would be transporting drugs to Hajo and Goreswar-based peddlers in a vehicle from Mizoram to Kamrup.

"Based on this input, the vehicle was intercepted by an STF team led by Additional SP Kalyan Pathak at Amingaon on Tuesday morning, where two occupants, Onkhogin Touthing [the driver] and Thangkhaelien [a passenger], were found," the CPRO said.

The vehicle was searched, and 94 soap boxes or packets of heroin, concealed in secret chambers, were recovered, weighing 1.128 kg without their covers, he added.

"The drugs were seized, and their market value is approximately Rs 9 crore," the CPRO said.

Subsequently, the recipients, Nurul Hussain of Dampur, Hajo, and Bitul Ali of Goreswar, were arrested, ANI reported.

Necessary legal action has been initiated.

MDMA laboratory busted in Madhya Pradesh; one arrested

The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) has dismantled an illegal laboratory producing MDMA, a psychotropic drug, in a remote area of Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh, an officer reported on Tuesday.

The agency has arrested one individual in connection with the raid, news agency PTI reported.

Acting on a tip-off, officers from the CBN's state unit raided an orange orchard near Kharkheda village in the Garoth tehsil and discovered the clandestine laboratory operating there, the agency stated in a release.

The team recovered 80.96 kg and 7.5 litres of chemicals, including acetone, toluene, hydrochloric acid, sodium sulphate, sodium carbonate, sulphuric acid, bromine water, ethanol, and others, PTI reported.

Additionally, equipment and machinery such as a UV controller, vacuum oven, weighing scales, test tubes, funnels, and other items were seized from the premises.

These chemicals and apparatus were sufficient to produce more than 50 kg of illicit MDMA powder each month, the release stated.

Following the raid, one individual was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, PTI reported.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)