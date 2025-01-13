Blood man of India, Mumbai’s Prakash Nadar raises disability inequity awareness in North East state; set to power on to Jammu & Kashmir

Rights are might; advocates this line up with Nadar (centre)

Prakash M Nadar is a well-known disability rights activist dedicated to promoting disabled equity and inclusivity. He is just back from Mizoram.

Nadar, who is polio-afflicted and so physically challenged, uses a wheelchair and crutches for mobility. He is a visible, recognisable figure especially in the Worli-Prabhadevi-Dadar area on his wheelchair, advocating for equal rights for years. Nadar was in Aizawl, Mizoram he said, “to donate blood and raise awareness about disabled access, especially in public spaces,” he explained about his four-day trip.

Resilience

Nadar who lives in Prabhadevi, near Siddhivinayak added, “I realised there was substantial work to be done when it comes to equality and inclusivity of access when I visited the Civil Hospital in Aizawl to donate blood. I am a wheelchair user and there was no access for wheelchair users at this hospital.” Resilience and 'the blood man of India' as Nadar is known are synonymous. Not letting that setback put him off Nadar then donated blood at the Synod Hospital Blood Bank at Aizawl. This was Nadar's 126th blood donation. He has donated blood in 25 states and five Union Territories in India with this North East visit.

Nadar said, “If disabled persons find it difficult to access a donation centre, imagine how many potential donors we are losing out on, simply because of lack of infrastructure like a ramp. Personally, I was elated to be able to donate blood as it marked a milestone in my mission to ensure that no life is lost due to lack of blood.”

Empower

Since the mission of his trip was two-pronged blood donation and disability rights, Nadar claimed a significant number of public buildings in the North East state still need accessibility features such as ramps and wheelchair-friendly entrances. He said, “This trip was facilitated by the Association for Voluntary Blood Donation (AVBD) Mizoram. I was supported by the Spinal Cord Injured & Person Living with Wheelchair Society, who shared their struggles regarding inadequate support for the disabled community. On January 7 we organised a peaceful protest in Aizawl raising awareness about the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and empowering people to demand for these.”

Measures

Nadar who runs an office in Worli dealing with Aadhar, PAN cards, and passports added, “I met the State Commissioner, Persons with Disability, Govt of Mizoram V Sailo. I submitted a letter outlining the challenges faced by those with disabilities, along with recommendations for improvements in accessibility and support.”

Sailo, speaking on the phone from Mizoram, did say that Nadar had recently come to meet her. “I will be doing an access audit once again, I have done one earlier and I am sure the hospital will have wheelchair-friendly facilities soon,” she said.

Never-say-die Nadar signed off, “I hope my efforts inspire others, both the able and the challenged to work towards seeing that all individuals are treated with dignity and respect. I am now planning to go to Jammu & Kashmir shortly, to spread my message to the North and like they say, picture postcard part of the country. If I can prove that equality is as beautiful as that part of India, then, it will be mission accomplished,” he signed off.

126

No. of times Prakash Nadar has donated blood