Agripada jewellery heist: Two suspects arrested in UP and MP for Rs 1.91 crore robbery

Updated on: 02 January,2025 11:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Two armed men looted jewellery worth Rs 1.91 crore from Rishabh Jewellers in Mumbai’s Agripada area. The accused were arrested in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh after a swift investigation by the Mumbai Crime Branch.

A shocking robbery was reported on December 29 from Mumbai’s Agripada area, where two armed men held the owner and an employee of Rishabh Jewellers hostage at gunpoint and looted gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 1.91 crore.


According to sources, the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon near Saat Rasta. As per the complaint lodged by shop owner Bhavarlal Jain, two unidentified individuals entered the store around 3:30 PM under the pretense of purchasing jewellery. Initially, they engaged in conversation but soon brandished weapons — a country-made pistol and a knife — threatening to harm the owner and employee.


The accused tied up both victims, attacked them inside the shop, and then proceeded to loot jewellery weighing 2,458 grams. A customer who visited the shop later discovered the two victims tied up and informed the police.


Agripada Police registered a case based on Jain’s complaint and launched an investigation. Acting swiftly, the Mumbai Crime Branch tracked down the main accused, Vinod Lakhan Pal, a resident of Kandharikala village in Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur district.

Further investigations led the Crime Branch team to Simrabhatta village in Prithvipur tehsil, Niwari district, Madhya Pradesh, where they conducted a raid and arrested another suspect.

Both suspects are now in custody, and the police are interrogating them to recover the stolen jewellery and identify any accomplices.

