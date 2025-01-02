Breaking News
Byculla: 30-year-old burqa-clad man arrested for attempting robbery in the building he worked for 10 years

Updated on: 02 January,2025 07:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Accused had worked in the same building as woman he targeted for over a decade. The Byculla police have arrested a 30-year-old man over a failed robbery attempt that took place at a residential society in Mazagaon. Police have identified the accused as Taurikul Dalal. 

The Byculla police have arrested a 30-year-old man over a failed robbery attempt that took place at a residential society in Mazagaon. Police have identified the accused as Taurikul Dalal. 


Police said that the accused, who was inspired by watching crime series, tried to rob a woman residing in the same building—Jasmine Apartments. Police said that the accused had worked in the same building as a caretaker for over a decade.


The incident took place on December 30 at around 7.15 pm. To execute his plan, the accused wore a burqa to hide his identity and held the woman’s daughter hostage using a toy gun, said police.


The accused had demanded gold and other valuables from the victim identified as Sumera Shasmi, said police, adding he was, however, caught by the neighbours and later handed over to the police. 

Senior Inspector Vilas Supe said the victim shouted for help, which prompted the neighbours to come to her residence, who then called the police control room.
“During interrogation, he confessed that he had watched many crime series and had taken inspiration from there. He told us that he was in debt and had a financial burden,” said the senior inspector.
 
“He took advantage of the open door and entered the house. Initially, Shasmi thought that it was a prank, but then he removed a gun. She then told her daughter, who was in another room, to call her dad. In the meantime, Sashimi screamed for help, and the neighbours came and overpowered the accused. He also claimed that he had a bomb,” said a family member on condition of anonymity.

Dalal has been booked under Section 308 (extortion), 333 (house trespass), and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, said police. Dalal was taken to the court, which remanded him in four days’ police custody. 

