Sitaare Zameen Par is an adaptation of the acclaimed Spanish film, Campeones (2018)

Three years after Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), Aamir Khan is gearing up to return to the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par by May-end. We can expect another heartfelt story as the RS Prasanna-directed film, a spiritual successor to the superstar’s much loved Taare Zameen Par (2007), revolves around a group of men with intellectual disabilities who discover their self-worth through sports. While details about the film—which is a remake of the Spanish offering, Campeones (2018)—have been kept under wraps, mid-day has learnt that a special song featuring Khan and Genelia Deshmukh was shot last week in Marol.

Over a five-day schedule, Prasanna and choreographer Vijay Ganguly gave shape to the number. A source from the set reveals, “It’s a feel-good track. It’s unclear whether it will be part of the narrative. Most likely, it will be a special number attached to the credits, playing out like a montage that ties together the movie’s central themes.”

Post-production of Sitaare Zameen Par, which also stars Darsheel Safary, is nearly complete. We’ve heard that Khan is considering kicking off the promotional campaign by early May. The source adds, “The film’s subject is very close to Aamir. He is keen to build early awareness around the movie, and position it thoughtfully.”