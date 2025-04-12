Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: ‘Forget what’s happening here, we need to get you to hospital’
Mumbai water crisis: Won’t budge, say tanker owners
Eight per cent of kids in Mumbai obese
Maharashtra: Std X, XII private students can now save a year
Maharashtra Cyber rescues 60 Indians from cyber slavery in Myanmar
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh shoot special song for Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh shoot special song for Sitaare Zameen Par

Updated on: 12 April,2025 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Sources say Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh shot a special song for Sitaare Zameen Par in Mumbai last week; to be used as a post-credits track

Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh shoot special song for Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par is an adaptation of the acclaimed Spanish film, Campeones (2018)

Listen to this article
Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh shoot special song for Sitaare Zameen Par
x
00:00

Three years after Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), Aamir Khan is gearing up to return to the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par by May-end. We can expect another heartfelt story as the RS Prasanna-directed film, a spiritual successor to the superstar’s much loved Taare Zameen Par (2007), revolves around a group of men with intellectual disabilities who discover their self-worth through sports. While details about the film—which is a remake of the Spanish offering, Campeones (2018)—have been kept under wraps, mid-day has learnt that a special song featuring Khan and Genelia Deshmukh was shot last week in Marol.


Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh. Pics/PTI, Instagram
Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh. Pics/PTI, Instagram


Over a five-day schedule, Prasanna and choreographer Vijay Ganguly gave shape to the number. A source from the set reveals, “It’s a feel-good track. It’s unclear whether it will be part of the narrative. Most likely, it will be a special number attached to the credits, playing out like a montage that ties together the movie’s central themes.”


Post-production of Sitaare Zameen Par, which also stars Darsheel Safary, is nearly complete. We’ve heard that Khan is considering kicking off the promotional campaign by early May. The source adds, “The film’s subject is very close to Aamir. He is keen to build early awareness around the movie, and position it thoughtfully.” 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Laal Singh Chaddha taare zameen par aamir khan Genelia Deshmukh darsheel safary bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK