Aamir Khan spits facts: 'If you are able to fill cinemas, then you are a star'

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan during an interview, that has gone viral, spoke about what stardom means today and how social media affects or impacts star quality

Aamir Khan. Pic/AFP

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in a video had defined what real stardom is and shared that it is how many seats in a theater a star can fill.

In a video, which is currently doing the rounds on social media, Aamir was in conversation with Hollywood Reporter and spoke about what stardom means today and how social media affects or impacts star quality.

In the clip, Aamir could be seen saying: “The real stardom is how many seats do you fill? If you are able to fill cinemas, then you are a star. Otherwise, I may love you but I may not come and see your film. He is also a star, I am not saying he is not a star. People who cannot perhaps fill seats are also stars.”

“But in my understanding, like as a producer, if I am signing a star, then I expect him to fill seats.

Otherwise, why am I taking him? As a star, as an actor, I might need a person who has a certain personality. But if I am looking for a star for a film, I am making a big budget film, I need a star. I need someone who can fill seats.”

Aamir said that he cannot take all the credit for the 2009 blockbuster “3 Idiots”, a coming-of-age comedy-drama film directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film was adapted loosely from Chetan Bhagat's novel Five Point Someone. The film stars Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani and Omi Vaidya appear in pivotal roles.

“It doesn't matter to me how popular the person is otherwise. You have to be able to fill, for example, a film like 3 Idiots. As a star, I can't take credit for the overall success of the film.

That is, the director, the producer, the writer, the entire crew has made a film that is connected with people.”

He shared that a star can be defined by the opening he is able to pull.

“I can take credit only for the first 3 days of bringing people in. So, it's the opening that a star, a star can be defined by the opening he is able to pull. Otherwise, the film works. See, there are so many films which don't open well but they do great business. The film has worked. And the actor in it may or may not have filled the seats. But despite that, the film has worked.”

