Kareena Kapoor Khan drops stunning beach looks of her and Saif Ali Khan, check out

Updated on: 10 November,2024 08:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

In the picture shared by Kareena, Saif can be seen sitting shirtless on a yacht against the backdrop of azure waters

Picture Courtesy/Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram account

Listen to this article
After celebrating Diwali in Maldives, B-town couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are now back in Mumbai and they are making sure to give their fans a sneak peek into their exotic vacation.


On Saturday, Kareena took to Instagram and shared some stunning pictures of herself. In most images, Kareena could be seen embracing her no makeup look. She also pouted in a few images which is her signature look. Undoubtedly, Bebo looked gorgeous in all the snaps.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)


She also did not miss a chance to flaunt her love for her husband Saif by sharing his hot image.

In the picture shared by Kareena, Saif can be seen sitting shirtless on a yacht against the backdrop of azure waters.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena has been in the spotlight for her latest project, 'The Buckingham Murders', directed by Hansal Mehta.

'The Buckingham Murders' was released in theatres on September 13. The mysterious drama revolves around sergeant Jasmeet 'Jass' Bhamra (Kareena) dealing with the loss of her young son Ekam (Mairaaj Kakkar). She is assigned a case of a missing boy, Ishpreet, roughly as old as Ekam. The film's ensemble also includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

This Diwali, she also came up with 'Singham Again', which is directed by Rohit Shetty and also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Jackie Shroff.

On the other hand, Saif was last seen in 'Devara' alongside NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor. In the coming months, he will be seen in 'Jewel Thief'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

