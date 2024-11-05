Kareena Kapoor was accompanied by Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, and Jeh when a lady approached her for a selfie, but Kareena ignored her, catching netizens' attention

In Pic: Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan (Pic/Instant Bollywood)

Listen to this article 'Is it too difficult to smile?': Netizens troll Kareena Kapoor for 'rude' behaviour towards fan asking for picture x 00:00

Owing to Diwali and Halloween, Kareena Kapoor jetted off to the Maldives with her family to enjoy a quick getaway from the daily chaos. As the actress returned to the city with her family, she was snapped at the Mumbai airport. Kareena was accompanied by Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, and Jeh when a lady approached her for a selfie, but Kareena ignored her, catching netizens' attention, who are now questioning her behaviour.

Netizens called out Kareena Kapoor for her behaviour

In the video circulating online, a girl dressed in a red T-shirt seemed to be asking Kareena for a selfie, but she said no. Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, ""Photo click Krna chahti thi vo ladki mana kr diya kareena ne". "Itna attitude kis baat h bhayi inme" another one commented. A third fan shared, "Kareena ghmnd ki maari hui hai". Meanwhile one wrote, "Why Is too diffecult to exchange smiles or just raise the head and Say sorry". "Is it too difficult to smile to the fans??" another user questions.

Kareena Kapoor celebrated Diwali in Maldives

Kareena celebrated Diwali amidst azure Indian Ocean waters as well. On Friday, Bebo took to Instagram and shared a few romantic pictures with Saif as the couple romanticised "Diwali sunset". In one of the images, Saif and Kareena are seen kissing each other. "Diwali sunsets with my Love #2024," she captioned the post.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s Work Front

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in 'Devara: Part 1', which hit theatres on September 27. The film stars Saif alongside Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor and was released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. 'Devara' reunites Jr. NTR with director Koratala Siva, known for 'Janatha Garage'. The ensemble cast also includes Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain.

Kareena Kapoor is currently basking in the success of her recent release 'Singham Again', an action-packed film directed by Rohit Shetty that hit theatres on Diwali. Ajay Devgn reprises his role as Bajirao Singham, embodying the modern Ram, with themes of good versus evil. Kareena plays Ajay’s wife, while Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar reprise their roles as Simmba and Sooryavanshi. New additions to the Cop Universe include Deepika Padukone as "Lady Singham" and Tiger Shroff as ACP Satya Pattnaik, with Arjun Kapoor as the main antagonist.