Breaking News
Mumbai Police nab Hyderabad woman for luring girls with false promises of film roles
Mumbai Police arrest man claiming to be Bishnoi aide
Domestic dogs could have passed on rabies to jackals, say experts
Mumbai experts say, ‘Voluntary donations key to ending severe blood shortage around Diwali’
Hoax bomb threats: BCAS issues new guidelines to evaluate potential security threats
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kareena Kapoor Khan watches Diwali sunset in Maldives with Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan watches 'Diwali sunset' in Maldives with Saif Ali Khan

Updated on: 02 November,2024 07:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked stunning in a floral dress as they celebrated Diwali in Maldives this time. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan opted for a comfy kurta pyjama

Kareena Kapoor Khan watches 'Diwali sunset' in Maldives with Saif Ali Khan

Picture Courtesy/Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Kareena Kapoor Khan watches 'Diwali sunset' in Maldives with Saif Ali Khan
x
00:00

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently in Maldives with husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh.


They celebrated Diwali amidst azure Indian Ocean waters as well. On Friday, Bebo took to Instagram and shared a few romantic pictures with Saif as the couple romanticised "Diwali sunset".


In one of the images, Saif and Kareena are seen kissing each other.


"Diwali sunsets with my Love #2024," she captioned the post.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena looked stunning in a floral dress. On the other hand, Saif opted for a comfy kurta pyjama.

On Thursday, extending her Diwali wishes to her Instagram family, Kareena wrote, "Dare to dream... Look ahead...Look after your mind and heart...Feel the light...Happy Diwali Friends #2024.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena has been in the spotlight for her latest project, 'The Buckingham Murders', directed by Hansal Mehta.'The Buckingham Murders' was released in theatres on September 13.

The mysterious drama revolves around sergeant Jasmeet 'Jass' Bhamra (Kareena) dealing with the loss of her young son Ekam (Mairaaj Kakkar). She is assigned a case of a missing boy, Ishpreet, roughly as old as Ekam. The film's ensemble also includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

This Diwali, she also came up with 'Singham Again', which is directed by Rohit Shetty and also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Jackie Shroff 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Kareena Kapoor saif ali khan taimur ali khan Jehangir Ali Khan Maldives Diwali 2024 bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK