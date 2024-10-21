Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were seen returning to Mumbai after celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary at the Pataudi palace with their sons

After celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary at the Pataudi Palace, Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday evening arrived back in Mumbai with their sons Taimur and Jeh. They all were papped at the Mumbai airport. Several fans got excited to see them and even tried to click pictures with them.

Speaking of the couple's airport look, Kareena opted for a red oversized T-shirt that she paired with high-waisted blue jeans. She elevated her look with black sunglasses and a subtle red lipstick. On the other hand, Saif was seen donning a kurta pyjama set, dishing out comfortable airport fashion goals.

Kareena and Saif tied the knot in 2012. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. And on October 16, 2012, they solemnized their relationship. In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021, they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

On the work front, Saif was recently seen in Devara: Part 1, which hit theatres on September 27. The film, which stars Saif alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, was released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The film reunites Jr NTR with director Koratala Siva, known for his work on 'Janatha Garage'.The film's ensemble cast also includes Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain.

Bebo, on the other hand, has been in the spotlight for her latest project, 'The Buckingham Murders', directed by Hansal Mehta.'The Buckingham Murders' was released in theaters on September 13.

The mysterious drama revolves around sergeant Jasmeet 'Jass' Bhamra (Kareena) dealing with the loss of her young son Ekam (Mairaaj Kakkar). She is assigned a case of a missing boy, Ishpreet, roughly as old as Ekam. The film's ensemble also includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

Looking ahead, she is set to star in 'Singham Again', an action-packed film directed by Rohit Shetty, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh, slated for release in November.

