An unseen picture from Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s anniversary celebration has surfaced on social media which shows the Pataudi Nawab planting a kiss on his queen’s cheek

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Pic/Instagram

Bollywood’s power couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary on October 16. The duo left the city’s chaos and opted for family time at the Pataudi Palace in Haryana. The couple and their kids Taimur and Jeh were spotted at the airport leaving for the anniversary celebrations.

Saif Ali Khan kisses Kareena Kapoor in unseen photo

An unseen picture from Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s anniversary celebration has surfaced on social media. It shows the Pataudi Nawab planting a kiss on his queen’s cheek, with a vintage jeep in the backdrop. Bebo looked every bit stunning in a pristine white co-ord set, while Saif was seen wearing a blue t-shirt and pants.

Kareena tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in 2016. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. And on October 16, 2012, they solemnized their relationship.

In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021, they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s work front

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Devara: Part 1, which hit theatres on September 27. The film, which stars Saif alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, was released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

The film reunites Jr NTR with director Koratala Siva, known for his work on 'Janatha Garage'. The film's ensemble cast also includes Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain.

Kareena Kapoor is set to star in 'Singham Again', an action-packed film directed by Rohit Shetty, which is slated for release on Diwali.

Ajay Devgn is shown reprising his role as Bajirao Singham. He represents the modern Ram. The film intertwines themes of 'Good versus Evil'. In the film, Kareena Kapoor plays Ajay's wife, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar reprise their roles as Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

A new addition to the Cop Universe is Deepika Padukone, who is introduced as 'Lady Singham'. Tiger Shroff also makes his entry into the team as ACP Satya Pattnaik. The film has Arjun Kapoor as the main antagonist.