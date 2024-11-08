Hansal Mehta, director of The Buckingham Murders' has reacted to audience complaint regarding Hindi dubbing of the film available on Netflix, The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead

Hansal Mehta-directed 'The Buckingham Murders' was released on Netflix today. The film that stars Kareen Kapoor Khan in the lead is an investigative drama. The film started getting positive responses after its streaming release on the platform.. Netizens took to social media to share their views on the films. One such viewer expressed disappointment at the Hindi dubbing of the film. The film was originally made in Hinglish (Hindi and English). Director Hansal Mehta took to social media to respond to the user regarding the dubbing issue.

Audience disappointed with Hindi dub of The Buckingham Murders

A user wrote, "Disappointed with #TheBuckinghamMurders Hindi dubbing. @NetflixIndia@netflix pls release the original version! Authenticity matters. It's painful to watch the foreign actors speak Hindi 😖#KareenaKapoorKhan @mehtahansal what were u thinking ? Waiting for the Hinglish version".

Responding to it, the filmmaker wrote, "Do you think we did this? We have nothing to do with all this. This is a tech mess up by @netflix. It is terribly upsetting. They have assured us that they’re working on resolving it by later tonight."

Do you think we did this? We have nothing to do with all this. This is a tech mess up by @netflix. It is terribly upsetting. They have assured us that they’re working on resolving it by later tonight. https://t.co/4WfX6bBvpV — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 8, 2024

Earlier in the day, Mehta had shared a screenshot of the films on Netflix with a note that read -"original audio coming soon".

Sharing the same, he wrote, "Due to a technical error on the service @NetflixIndia will be uploading the original language version in a few hours. Thank you for your patience. And yes it can be quite irritating to watch a dubbed version of the film. Apologies."

About The Buckingham Murders

Directed by Hansal Mehta, who is best known for ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’, the film also marked Kareen’s debut as a film producer alongside Ektaa Kapoor.

The mystery drama revolves around Sergeant Jasmeet 'Jass' Bhamra (Kareena) dealing with the loss of her young son Ekam (Mairaaj Kakkar). She is assigned a case of a missing boy, Ishpreet, roughly as old as Ekam. The film's ensemble also includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. 'The Buckingham Murders' was released in theatres on September 13.

During the trailer launch, Kareena said, “A mother's love needs no language, her love is expressed through her eyes. The thread of the mother's emotion and her love for her child connected with me on a subconscious level. And, I love playing a detective, it's one of my favourite characters to portray on screen”.