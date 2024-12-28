Taare Zameen Par showed the daily struggles of a dyslexic boy. This heart touching story helped in creating awareness about the film. As the film celebrates its 17th anniversary, Tisca Chopra and Darsheel Safary reunite for a hilarious reel

Darsheel Safary and Tisca Chopra (pic/Instagram)

Listen to this article 'Still can't read': Tisca Chopra pulls Darsheel Safary's leg in video to celebrate 17 years of Taare Zameen Par x 00:00

A week after the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par completed its 17th anniversary, Tisca Chopra and Darsheel Safary, aka Ishaan, had a reunion. This cute reunion reminded netizens of the film and took them back in time. Today, Tisca Chopra took to her Instagram to share a fun reel with her co-actor Darsheel Safary in the film Taare Zameen Par.

Tisca Chopra and Darsheel safary's hilarious reel

The reel shows Tisca asking Darsheel to choose from either dal-chawal or pizza, pasta and ice cream. Out of the two, Darsheel chooses the chit with junk food on it. However, despite choosing the junk option, in the next frame, he is seen eating dal-chawal happily. To this, Tisca reacts with, "still can't read".

This pointed towards one of the tendencies of Ishaan from the film and a common symptom in dyslexic children, which is, difficulty in reading.

Tisca, captioned the post, "17 years of #TaareZameenPar

@dsafary waiting for clap back

Disclaimer: We understand Dyslexia to be a serious issue that affects not just the person with Dyslexia but families too .. this reel is for humour only "

Fans can't stop laughing on this humorous reel

The comment section of this reel is flooded with hilarious replies. Darsheel commented, "Hahahaha you wait now". To which, Tisca replied, "ready" with an exercising emoji. A netizen commented, "That fact that he was holding the book upside down too". While another fan commented, "This is the funniest thing iv seen today".

Taare Zameen Par was a musical showing the struggles of a dyslexic child while growing up in an unaware and hostile environment. The movie is co-directed by Amol Gupte and Aamir Khan. Tisca portrayed the role of Darsheel's mother, Maya Awasthi. Darsheel essayed the role of Ishaan, a dyslexic child who is not understood by anyone and is forcefully sent to a boarding school, where he confides in his art teacher Nikumbh who tries to understand his disorder and helps him overcome his reading problems. The role of the teacher is portrayed by Aamir Khan.