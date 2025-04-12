Talking about the impact of Kesari 2, Ananya Panday said, "I really felt the weight of that and understood the sacrifices our people made for freedom. I don’t think I’m the same person after being a part of this film.”

Ananya Panday, along with Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar, promoted their upcoming film, Kesari Chapter 2, in Mumbai, on Friday. At the event shared how working on the film had a profound impact on her, saying, “When I read the script, I had very visceral reactions. Everything was very emotional.” She revealed that she learned about the sacrifices made for freedom. “As the younger generation, we take freedom very lightly, thinking it’s our right. But when I read this script and was a part of this film, I really felt the weight of that and understood the sacrifices our people made for freedom. I don’t think I’m the same person after being a part of this film.”

Double bonanza



(From left) Riddhima Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma is making his big-screen comeback with not one, but two movies. After announcing that he’ll be seen in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, the sequel of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015), it’s being reported that he is in talks for another comedy with Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor. Apparently, Kapil has undergone a massive transformation for this film.Reports suggest that he has gone lean for his next feature film, which is an out-and-out comic entertainer. The film will feature Riddhima in her big-screen debut, with Neetu playing a key role. Filming is set to begin in Chandigarh, later this month, with the title and further details still under wraps.