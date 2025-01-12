Breaking News
Updated on: 12 January,2025 07:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Ananya Panday loves to stay connected with her fans through social media. The 'CTRL' actress recently flew off to Amritsar and even sought blessings at the famous Golden Temple

Picture Courtesy/Ananya Panday's Instagram account

Ananya Panday loves to stay connected with her fans through social media. The 'CTRL' actress recently flew off to Amritsar and even sought blessings at the famous Golden Temple.
 
Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Pandey and sister Rysa also accompanied her during her recent religious visit. The 'Liger' star took to her official IG handle and treated the fans with a few snippets from her Amritsar visit. The first photo features her smiling as she stands in the Golden Temple with joined hands. Meanwhile, another photograph shows her standing in front of the Gurudwara with closed eyes, praying to the deity. The post also included a few stills from the Gurudwara, along with the tasty chole bhature and lassi she relished during her Punjab visit. One of the pictures has Ananya Panday posing with her mother and sister.



 
 
 
 
 
The 'Gehraiyaan' star opted for a white floral suit paired with a pink dupatta. Dropping the stills on her Instagram, Ananya Panday captioned the post, “Sabr. Shukr. Simran. Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh."

Reacting to the post, an Instagram user wrote in the comment section, "Love that Ananya is so religious... one of my many favorite things about her". Another netizen penned, "Wonderful...Love You May All Your Wishes Be True Fulfilled." The third comment read, "Peace mercy and blessings of almighty GOD on you".

In the meantime, Ananya Panday will be seen playing the lead in Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan's next. Dharma Productions is bankrolling the drama which will be helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi. This yet-to-be-titled film is a cinematic adaptation of the life of the acclaimed lawyer C Sankaran Nair, who fought a legal battle against the British empire back in the 1920s.

Furthermore, Ananya Panday will also work on other projects including "Chand Mera Dil" alongside 'Kill' actor Lakshya and "Call Me Bae" season 2.

