The LA fire has burned down many houses, and the fire has been spreading. Now, Ananya Panday's cousin sister Alanna has taken to her Instagram to give updates on her safety amid the spreading wildfire. The social media influencer has revealed that she had to rush home to pack essentials. She also attached some pictures which are now going viral.

Alanna Panday gives update on LA fires

The influencer took to her Instagram and shared, "We left our ski trip early after finding out about the fires. We drove into LA through clouds of smoke, rushing home to pack our lives into a few suitcases or whatever could fit into the back of our car. The thought of evacuating with our entire life packed into this house and potentially returning to a pile of dust was gut-wrenching (sic)."

She further continued and penned an emotional message for those who have to see their house burning. Alanna also shared that she is currently safe and they don’t have to evacuate their house as of yet: "I can’t even imagine what those who have already lost their homes are feeling right now. We’re currently very close to two fires but don’t have a Level 3 evacuation warning yet. For now, we’re safe, and I want to thank everyone who has reached out (sic)."

Wildfire impacts Oscar and other Hollywood events

It has been reported that the deadline for Oscar nomination voting was extended by two days due to the fires. Voting for the nearly 10,000 Academy members opened on January 8 and was originally set to close on January 12, reports Variety. The deadline is now January 14. The nominations announcement, originally scheduled for January 17, has moved to January 19.

As per Variety, Conan O’Brien will host the 2025 Oscars ceremony, which takes place on March 2. The Academy sent an email to members Wednesday afternoon detailing the date changes from CEO Bill Kramer.

“We want to offer our deepest condolences to those who have been impacted by the devastating fires across Southern California,” the email read, in part. “So many of our members and industry colleagues live and work in the Los Angeles area, and we are thinking of you.”