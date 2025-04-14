Breaking News
Mumbai cops file case against film production firm chairman for raping colleague

Updated on: 14 April,2025 09:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The victim had approached Amboli police station last month, and an FIR was registered on Sunday against the suspect following a probe

The 28-year-old woman complainant, who is a director in the firm, said the accused sexually exploited her in the guise of professional meetings. Representational Pic/File

Mumbai Police has booked a chairman of a film production company for allegedly raping a colleague several times over the past couple of years, a police official said on Monday, reported the PTI.


According to the PTI, the 28-year-old woman complainant, who is a director in the firm, said the accused sexually exploited her in the guise of professional meetings and also threatened her with gangrape, an Amboli police official said.


"As per her complaint, he was angry after getting to know that she planned to get married. She approached the Ministry of Home Affairs as well with her complaint," he said, as per the PTI.


She approached Amboli police station last month, and an FIR was registered on Sunday against the film production company chairman following a probe, he added, the news agency reported.

The man has been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 64 (rape), 72 (2) (sexual harassment), 79 (insult to modesty of woman), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), among others, but is yet to be arrested, the official said.

Pune man held for rape, murder of distant relative

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a 35-year-old man from Maharashtra's Pune district has been arrested for allegedly raping and killing a distant relative, who was a minor, a police official said on Sunday, according to the PTI.

The 17-year-old victim from Khed tehsil in Pune had left her home on Thursday, saying she was going for her classes. But she did not return, prompting her family to file a missing person complaint.

The girl's body with injury marks was found in a water tank near the Bhima river the next day, the official said.

CCTV footage showed the teenager travelling in the car of a distant relative.

"The relative was tracked down and detained. Our investigation ascertained that he raped and killed the minor," the official said, as per the PTI.

The Khed police arrested the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A court has remanded the accused in police custody for nine days, the official added.

(with PTI inputs)

