The Nagpur Police in Maharashtra have arrested a deputy director of the Maharashtra Education Department for allegedly issuing a teacher identification number to a person who was not eligible for the job, an official said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

The teacher identification number, also known as Shalarth ID, helped the individual, receive salary from the state government and also get a promotion, said the official from Sadar police station in Nagpur, as per the PTI.

According to the police, the deputy director of education, approved the teacher ID for the man despite the latter submitting forged documents claiming experience at a private school in Nagpur. It was not immediately clear who approached the police, according to the PTI.

The education department official was arrested in Gadchiroli on Friday night, the official said, the news agency reported.

Based on the ID, man got a government job and subsequently became the head of a school in Jevatala, Bhandara district of Maharashtra.

The man who had received the ID has also been arrested, the official added.

Water supply dept engineer, 2 others held by ACB in Rs 4.20 lakh bribery case in Chandrapur

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the sleuths of Maharashtra's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested three persons, including an executive engineer of the rural water supply department at Zilla Parishad in Chandrapur district, in a Rs 4.20 lakh bribery case, the ACB said, according to the PTI.

The ACB release stated that a contractor had completed projects in some villages in Jiwti and Rajura tehsils of the district under the Jal Jeevan Mission and submitted bills of Rs 43 lakh for approval to the rural water supply department at Chandrapur Zilla Parishad (ZP), as per the PTI.

To clear the bills, an executive engineer in the department, Harsh Bohre, allegedly demanded Rs 4 lakh and asked the contractor to give the amount to his senior assistant Sushil Gundawar, said the anti-graft agency, the PTI reported.

Gundawar allegedly sought Rs 20,000 for himself. Hence, a total of Rs 4.20 lakh in bribe was allegedly demanded by the duo, according to the release.

However, the contractor was unwilling to pay the bribe so he filed a complaint against Bohre and Gundawar at the ACB office in Chandrapur.

Accordingly, a trap was laid and the ACB sent the complainant with the bribe money to the ZP office. Gundawar allegedly accepted the bribe amount of Rs 4.20 lakh, of which he kept Rs 20,000 for himself and asked Matin Sheikh, a contractual worker at the department, to give the remaining money to Bohre, said the release, as per the PTI.

Later, Sheikh took the bribe amount to Bohre's house. Afterwards, the ACB arrested the trio on bribery charges and filed a case against them at the Ramnagar police station, it said, adding further investigations was underway, the news agency reported on Friday.

(with PTI inputs)