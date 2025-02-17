An ACB report reveals that 173 Maharashtra public servants investigated for corruption since 2012 are yet to face suspension. The report highlights concerns over bureaucratic delays and lack of accountability

Representational Pic

A report released by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has revealed that as many as 173 public servants across Maharashtra, who have been investigated for corruption-related offences since 2012, are yet to face suspension. According to PTI, the report, which was made public on Saturday, highlights concerns over the delay in administrative action against officials accused of graft.

As per PTI reports, these officials include 30 from Class I, 29 from Class II, 106 from Class III, and eight from Class IV, all of whom have been under investigation for corruption between January 1, 2012, and January 31, 2024, yet remain in service without suspension.

The report further details that the Mumbai range accounts for the highest number of such cases, with 46 pending suspensions. Thane follows closely with 38 cases, while Aurangabad has 22, Pune 18, Nashik 16, Nagpur 12, Amravati 11, and Nanded 10.

According to PTI, the education and sports departments rank highest in terms of officials awaiting suspension, with 41 cases under their purview. The Urban Development-II department, which includes municipal councils and corporations, has 36 cases, while the police, jails, and home guards collectively account for 25.

Additionally, the report highlights that 22 public servants who have already been convicted in corruption cases are still awaiting dismissal from service. A significant majority of these convicted officials belong to Class III services.

ACB officials have expressed concern over the lack of prompt action against these individuals, stressing that such delays could undermine anti-corruption efforts and reduce public trust in the administration.

The findings of this report have raised serious questions about the effectiveness of internal disciplinary mechanisms within Maharashtra’s government departments. While the ACB has completed its investigations and presented evidence, the bureaucratic delays in implementing suspensions and dismissals remain an issue.

The ACB is expected to escalate the matter with higher authorities to ensure that necessary action is taken against the officials named in the report. Meanwhile, anti-corruption activists and legal experts have urged the government to act swiftly and enforce accountability within public offices.

(With inputs from PTI)