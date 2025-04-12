Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: ‘Forget what’s happening here, we need to get you to hospital’
Mumbai water crisis: Won’t budge, say tanker owners
Eight per cent of kids in Mumbai obese
Maharashtra: Std X, XII private students can now save a year
Maharashtra Cyber rescues 60 Indians from cyber slavery in Myanmar
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Man wanted for killing bookie in West Bengal held in Mumbai

Man wanted for killing bookie in West Bengal held in Mumbai

Updated on: 12 April,2025 07:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

The Unit 1 of the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested the suspect who was wanted in a case of murder and dacoity in West Bengal, the police said

Man wanted for killing bookie in West Bengal held in Mumbai

Following the apprehension accused (masked) the West Bengal police has been informed and a team from the state was on its way to Mumbai to take his custody, police said

Listen to this article
Man wanted for killing bookie in West Bengal held in Mumbai
x
00:00

A man who was wanted for allegedly killing a local bookie in West Bengal was on Saturday held in Mumbai by the city crime branch, Mumbai Police said.


According to the police, the Unit 1 of the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested the suspect who was wanted in a case of murder and dacoity in West Bengal.


Acting on a tip-off, the city crime branch officials had been keeping a close watch on the suspect who had been living in the Ganesh Mandir Road area of Kherwadi area in Bandra (East) of suburban Mumbai, an official said.


The suspect, identified as Rabiul Miah alias Babu, 34, originally from Mohammadpur area under the Nalgola police station jurisdiction in Malda district of West Bengal, was taken into custody by a team of Unit 1 of Mumbai Crime Branch. During his questioning, the suspect allegedly confessed to his involvement in a murder and dacoity case registered in West Bengal, the official said.

The police said that further investigations revealed that a case was registered against the suspect on October 14, 2024 at Bansihari Police Station.

The criminal case pertains to his alleged involvement in the killing one Mithun Chakraborty, a local bookie from West Bengal.

"A total of five people are accused in the case and the charges include several serious sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Arms Act. Two accused in the case had already been arrested by the police and three including Babu were still absconding. He has been arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch on Saturday and his custody will be given to the West Bengal police who has been informed about his apprehension."

He added that the operation was successfully carried out by the following officers from Crime Branch Unit 1 including Senior PI Jitendra Kamble, PI Ravindra Manjare, API Jitendra Shedge, Police Constables Vinod Bhadle, Deepak Khedkar and Dharmendra Juwatkar.

The official added that following his apprehension the West Bengal police has been informed and a team from the state was on its way to Mumbai to take his custody and further investigations in the murder case. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai police mumbai crime news Crime News mumbai crime branch west bengal murder case mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK