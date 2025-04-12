The Unit 1 of the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested the suspect who was wanted in a case of murder and dacoity in West Bengal, the police said

Following the apprehension accused (masked) the West Bengal police has been informed and a team from the state was on its way to Mumbai to take his custody, police said

A man who was wanted for allegedly killing a local bookie in West Bengal was on Saturday held in Mumbai by the city crime branch, Mumbai Police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the city crime branch officials had been keeping a close watch on the suspect who had been living in the Ganesh Mandir Road area of Kherwadi area in Bandra (East) of suburban Mumbai, an official said.

The suspect, identified as Rabiul Miah alias Babu, 34, originally from Mohammadpur area under the Nalgola police station jurisdiction in Malda district of West Bengal, was taken into custody by a team of Unit 1 of Mumbai Crime Branch. During his questioning, the suspect allegedly confessed to his involvement in a murder and dacoity case registered in West Bengal, the official said.

The police said that further investigations revealed that a case was registered against the suspect on October 14, 2024 at Bansihari Police Station.

The criminal case pertains to his alleged involvement in the killing one Mithun Chakraborty, a local bookie from West Bengal.

"A total of five people are accused in the case and the charges include several serious sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Arms Act. Two accused in the case had already been arrested by the police and three including Babu were still absconding. He has been arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch on Saturday and his custody will be given to the West Bengal police who has been informed about his apprehension."

He added that the operation was successfully carried out by the following officers from Crime Branch Unit 1 including Senior PI Jitendra Kamble, PI Ravindra Manjare, API Jitendra Shedge, Police Constables Vinod Bhadle, Deepak Khedkar and Dharmendra Juwatkar.

The official added that following his apprehension the West Bengal police has been informed and a team from the state was on its way to Mumbai to take his custody and further investigations in the murder case.