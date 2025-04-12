The civic body's campaign will be run from April 15 to April 30, 2025, aimed at giving new life to trees on roads across Mumbai, the officials said

The campaign will focus on tree maintenance and removal of harmful elements affecting tree health, it said. Representational Pic/File

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned to launch the 'Vruksha Sanjivani Abhiyan 2.0' — a special tree care initiative and has pledged to review the trees in city under the campaign.

It said that the initiative is being conducted under the guidance of BMC Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani, Additional Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) Dr. Amit Saini, and Deputy Commissioner (Gardens) Ajit Ambi.

The campaign will focus on tree maintenance and removal of harmful elements affecting tree health, it said.

Focus areas of BMC's campaign include-

- Removing nails, posters, banners, and tangled wires from trees in Mumbai

- Breaking concrete around the roots to allow better growth of trees in city

- Ensuring coordination with the Roads, Electricity, and other departments for smooth execution of the initiative

- Deploying trained teams of civic authority with proper equipment from the BMC’s Gardens Department to implement the guidelines under the campaign

This is the second phase of the Vruksha Sanjivani Abhiyan 2.0 initiative of the BMC.

The first edition in 2022 was a success, prompting BMC to continue the effort to save city trees, the officials said.

In its first edition, the civic officials had removed concrete bases around trees in Mumbai which prevents tree growth, and fertile soil was replaced. The nail-attached advertising banners and power and digital TV cables which could harm trees were also removed from scores of trees across the city.

In 2022, the Vruksha Sanjivani Abhiyan had began on April 18 and continued till April 23. On the very first day of the special drive, hundreds of trees reviewed and cleansed of scrap.

Garden Superintendent Jitendra Pardeshi said, "This is not just a cleanliness drive but a citizen-led green movement to restore tree health and protect Mumbai’s green heritage," the statement said.

It said that the BMC urged citizens, environmentalists, NGOs, students, and volunteers to actively take part and contribute to the protection and preservation of the city's trees.