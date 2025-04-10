Aaditya Thackeray, in a post on X, raised serious concerns about Mumbai’s growing water crisis, following the suspension of water supply called by the Mumbai Tanker Association

Aaditya Thackeray (above) criticised the Centre, stating that certain impractical guidelines made from government offices in Delhi are now causing problems for Mumbaikars. File Pic

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) must clearly tell about solutions to Mumbai water crisis.

The Worli MLA, in a post on X, raised serious concerns about Mumbai’s growing water crisis, following the suspension of water supply called by the Mumbai Tanker Association on Thursday.

“Many housing societies, high-rise buildings, chawls, commercial offices, and industries will be affected due to the association's 'strike',” Aaditya Thackeray wrote on X.

He further stated, "The Tanker Association is protesting against new guidelines issued by the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) for bulk water suppliers. According to the Association, these regulations are difficult to implement and are creating operational challenges. Their protest demands that these issues be addressed properly."

He wrote, “This matter has been pending for the last three years. Unfortunately, the Maharashtra Government has still not raised it seriously with the Central Government.”

Aaditya Thackeray criticised the Centre, stating that certain impractical guidelines made from government offices in Delhi are now causing problems for Mumbaikars.

“People of Mumbai are being made to pay the price for policies that are out of touch with the city’s reality,” he wrote on X.

Aaditya Thackeray also urged the BMC Commissioner to hold a press conference to clearly inform citizens about what measures the civic body is taking to address the current water crisis in city.

He added that had the desalination project planned during his party’s tenure not been cancelled by the current state government, Mumbai’s water crisis would have been resolved by 2026. The project aimed to filter seawater to make it suitable for consumption.

Earlier, the Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA) had called for a suspension of water supply in city on April 10.

The members of the MWTA are protesting against a directive by the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA), which requires water tanker operators to obtain licenses for extracting groundwater.

The association has claimed that the move will disrupt both commercial operations and key government infrastructure projects depended on water tankers for water.

The association has around 1,800 registered tankers having a capacity of 500-20,000 litres. They supply around 350 MLD water to different parts of the city, including the upscale south Mumbai, an official from the association told the PTI.