Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has written a letter to the BMC chief demanding better working conditions for Assistant professors at Municipal hospitals

Aaditya Thackeray (above) said that only 243 positions have been filled against the 801 available posts of assistant professors across the four medical and one dental municipal colleges. File Pic

In a letter written to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Bhushan Gagrani, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray raised concerns over the poor working conditions of assistant professors appointed at the municipal hospitals as they demanded permanent posts at BMC hospitals.

Aaditya Thackeray said that only 243 positions have been filled against the 801 available posts of assistant professors across the four medical and one dental municipal colleges.

"This is impacting the healthcare services of the city," Aaditya Thackeray stated in the letter.

Furthermore, he also requested to start granting pregnancy leave for these assistant professors, which isn't in place at present.

It was also mentioned that the vacancies haven't been filled in the last 6-7 years. "Additionally, all the appointed doctors have been recruited on a contract basis and have been working on a contract for the last 8-10 years. Transferring the doctors from contract to permanent posts has been a long-pending demand since then," said Dr. Abhinav Wagh, health activist.

Aaditya Thackeray also requested an increase in the salary of these assistant professors, who currently earn the same as a resident doctor.

He highlighted the age bar, capped at 40 years for these assistant professors, is creating a hurdle for them to progress in their careers.