The award to the Nair Dental College was given in the category of 'Best Dental Hospital in Asia'. File Pic

Mumbai's Nair Dental College has been recognised as the 'Best International Dental Hospital' by the Pierreford Academy in the US, an official statement from the BMC said on Tuesday.

The award to the Nair Dental College was given in the category of 'Best Dental Hospital in Asia'.

It said that the award was presented at a special conference organised by the Pierreford Academy. The event was held in Colombo, which celebrated outstanding contributions in dental health globally.

Established in 1936 in memory of Pierre Fauchard, often regarded as the father of modern dentistry, Pierreford Academy has been recognising contributions to dental science and health for decades.

The Academy awards individuals and institutions for their contributions to various fields of dentistry.

Dr. Neelam Andrade, the Principal of Nair Dental College, accepted the award on behalf of the institution.

According to the statement, Dr. Andrade was also awarded the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' for her exceptional work in the field of dentistry in Asia for the year 2025.

Dr. Neelam Andrade, who has served at Nair Dental College since 1979, expressed her gratitude for the award.

She said, “This recognition is a result of my dedication to patient care, and I am truly proud to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. I am deeply grateful to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for their support throughout my 46 years of service at this institution."

Founded in 1933, Nair Dental College is one of the oldest and most respected dental colleges in the country. Located in Mumbai Central, it has 25 hospital beds and 300 dental chairs. The college serves around 1,000 to 1,200 patients daily and treats approximately 350,000 patients annually. In addition to patient care, Nair Dental College also engages in numerous social welfare initiatives, the statement said.

Meanwhile, BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagarani said, "The award has added to the responsibility of ensuring high-quality service reaches every segment of society. It will only strengthen our resolve to work with even greater dedication," the statement said.