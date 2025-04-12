Breaking News
Chembur firing: Shooter, mastermind arrested

Updated on: 12 April,2025 08:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

A Navi Mumbai-based builder was shot at on Wednesday night. The incident took place near Diamond Garden in Chembur, where builder Sadruddin Khan was fired upon. 

The Mumbai police Crime Branch on Friday arrested two accused—the main shooter and the alleged mastermind behind the Chembur firing attack on a builder. 


A Navi Mumbai-based builder was shot at on Wednesday night. The incident took place near Diamond Garden in Chembur, where builder Sadruddin Khan was fired upon. 


The Crime Branch team led by DCP Datta Nalawade on Friday arrested the alleged mastermind, Firoz Badruddin Khan, 54, from Mira Road. 


Afsar Khan, 20, the shooter, was arrested from the Dharavi area by teams under the jurisdiction of Zone 6. He was tracked down following intensive surveillance and ground-level intelligence.

According to the police, Afsar, along with main conspirator Firoz, followed the builder and opened fire at his car. Sadruddin escaped as the bullet grazed his cheek but did not cause serious injury. 

Crime Branch officials saidFiroz had a dispute with Sadruddin over a two-acre property in Shilphata, Mumbra, valued at around Rs 18 crore, in which Firoz had invested Rs 9 crore. 

When Sadruddin failed to repay the money, Firoz plotted to eliminate him—a plan that failed, said police.

