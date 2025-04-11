According to the police, 50-year-old Khan was attacked by two men on a motorcycle while he was heading towards Panvel on the Sion-Panvel Highway around 9.50 pm on April 9

Representation pic

The Chembur police are yet to make any progress in identifying those who shot oil mafia member-turned-developer Sadruddin Khan. According to the police, 50-year-old Khan was attacked by two men on a motorcycle while he was heading towards Panvel on the Sion-Panvel Highway around 9.50 pm on April 9. Khan was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed that he was out of danger.

“Two bullets hit his cheek while another struck his car. An FIR has been registered, and multiple teams have been formed to track down the accused. The investigation is still in its early stage,” said a police officer. “He was involved in oil smuggling and has seven to eight cases filed against him in Navi Mumbai,” the officer added. Khan reportedly had his own weapon and fired back during the attack.

Police believe the motive may be linked to Khan’s criminal past. “Khan and another notorious oil mafia member, Mohammad Ali, were partners and had been involved in diesel smuggling,” police stated. “The investigation is still in its early stage, but we suspect the crime may have been motivated by a property dispute,” police added.