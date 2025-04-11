Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: CR’s plans to replace 14 non-AC services with AC trains reignite rift
Raid at Latur drugs factory nets surprise catch: city cop
Govt keeps Mumbai water tankers' body sweating
Mumbai weather updates: City set for pleasant break from heatwave conditions
Mumbai: Elphinstone Bridge stays open for now
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai No leads yet in Chembur shooting case

Mumbai: No leads yet in Chembur shooting case

Updated on: 11 April,2025 08:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

According to the police, 50-year-old Khan was attacked by two men on a motorcycle while he was heading towards Panvel on the Sion-Panvel Highway around 9.50 pm on April 9

Mumbai: No leads yet in Chembur shooting case

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: No leads yet in Chembur shooting case
x
00:00

The Chembur police are yet to make any progress in identifying those who shot oil mafia member-turned-developer Sadruddin Khan. According to the police, 50-year-old Khan was attacked by two men on a motorcycle while he was heading towards Panvel on the Sion-Panvel Highway around 9.50 pm on April 9. Khan was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed that he was out of danger.


“Two bullets hit his cheek while another struck his car. An FIR has been registered, and multiple teams have been formed to track down the accused. The investigation is still in its early stage,” said a police officer. “He was involved in oil smuggling and has seven to eight cases filed against him in Navi Mumbai,” the officer added. Khan reportedly had his own weapon and fired back during the attack. 


Police believe the motive may be linked to Khan’s criminal past. “Khan and another notorious oil mafia member, Mohammad Ali, were partners and had been involved in diesel smuggling,” police stated. “The investigation is still in its early stage, but we suspect the crime may have been motivated by a property dispute,” police added.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

chembur mumbai police mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news panvel highway mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK