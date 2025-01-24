Police said five people from the other group received bullet injuries but are currently out of danger. Pandey, according to the police, who was with another group, was assaulted with iron rods, bamboo sticks, and a knife; besides, an attempt was made to kill him with a licensed gun on Wednesday by a group allegedly led by local criminal

Naigaon police inspect spot where the gun was fired. PIC/HANIF PATEL

The Naigaon police have arrested 11 people in connection with the assault and firing incident that took place on Wednesday (January 21) in which eight people were injured following a clash between two groups over a property dispute. The complainant in this case has been identified as Baikunth Manishankar Pandey.

The case, registered under various sections of BNS and the Arms Act, is being investigated by Divisional Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Navnath Ghogare. ACP Ghogare told mid-day that five of the eight injured people had received bullet injuries in the clash. According to the police, a total of three rounds were fired from a 12-bore licenced gun by Bhoir, “But the shrapnel injured the legs of five people,” said a source privy to the investigation.

With the gun, Bhoir attempted to kill Sanjay Joshi, the member of the other group. Joshi had purchased a piece of land from Bhoir’s father in 2018, and the nature of the land was made non-agricultural (NA) in 2021. “Bhoir was not happy with the deal. It has been alleged that Bhoir would criminally intimidate Joshi and would threaten to kill him. Something had happened between Bhoir and Joshi on Tuesday, following which Joshi had registered an attempt to murder case against Bhoir,” said a police source.

“On Wednesday, the investigating officer and his team had gone to the spot to inquire about the case when Bhoir and his close family members, including Hemraj, Tejas, Bhavesh, Akhilesh, Santosh, Deepesh, Jayesh, Sadhna, Rasika, Meena, Dhanashree, and four others, arrived at the spot,” said a police source.

“After a verbal fight with Joshi, Pandey, Anish Singh, Virendra Choubey, Sachin Khade, Arun Singh, Rajan Singh, and Shubham Dubey, the Bhoir family picked up iron rods and bamboo sticks and started to mercilessly attack them,” said a police officer.

Police said that while Pandey is the complainant in this case, the other victims have been made witnesses. On Wednesday, when the police had gone to the spot, Meghraj, in front of the cops, took out his 12-bore licenced gun and fired three rounds at Joshi and his business associates with a clear intention to kill them, in which they received bullet injuries.

After the incident, police called for backup and arrested eight people, including the prime accused, Meghraj. Later, as the investigation deepened, three more arrests were made, said another police officer. Meanwhile, the police have also confiscated the gun, knife, bloodstained iron rods, and bamboo sticks from the accused persons. Police said that the crime branch sleuths are also conducting a massive manhunt to arrest Hemraj, Bhoir’s brother, who is still at large.