From Govinda, Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood stars who own licensed guns

In a shocking incident today, Bollywood actor Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg. Sources say the actor was handling a firearm when it unexpectedly discharged, resulting in an injury. Fortunately, Govinda is recovering and is expected to make a full recovery. However, this event has sparked curiosity about other Bollywood stars who own firearms, for protection. While firearms are typically associated with law enforcement or military personnel, a surprising number of Bollywood celebrities legally own guns. In India, gun ownership is heavily regulated, but some stars have acquired firearms for personal safety.

Here's a look at some Bollywood stars who own licensed guns:

1) Govinda

Actor Govinda reportedly shot himself in the leg with his licensed revolver at around 4.45 am on Tuesday. According to an official of the Mumbai police, the actor and Shiv Sena leader accidentally shot himself with his own revolver. He was immediately taken to the hospital. Reportedly, Govinda was checking the revolver before heading out when the mishap occurred.

Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, told ANI over the phone, "Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata and was putting his licensed revolver back in the cupboard when it slipped from his hand, and the gun went off, hitting him in the leg. The doctor has removed the bullet, and his condition is stable. He is still in the hospital."

2) Salman Khan

In 2022, about a month after getting anonymous death threats, actor Salman Khan was granted a firearm license. On a Sunday, the Mumbai Police issued the license after Salman applied for one. In his application, the Dabangg star explained that he needed the gun for "self-protection," given the threats he had received from members of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang.

3) Amitabh Bachchan

After the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, megastar Amitabh Bachchan got himself a revolver. He shared in his blog that before going to bed, he took out his licensed .32 revolver, loaded it, and placed it under his pillow in case he needed to protect himself and his family.

4) Sunny Deol

Actor Sunny Deol owns a licensed revolver, which was mentioned in his election affidavit. It’s also been reported that he used his own pistol while filming Singh Saab The Great.

5) Poonam Dhillon

Actress Poonam Dhillon has a gun, which she keeps at home for safety. In an old interview, she mentioned that while she owns the gun, she doesn’t carry it with her.

6) Ravi Kishan

Actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan owns a licensed gun, along with a rifle and a revolver.

7) Soha Ali Khan

In 2005, actress Soha Ali Khan owned a .22-bore rifle with a 3-year renewal period. However, her license was later canceled after wildlife activist Naresh Kadiyan filed a complaint, claiming she was underage and had used her position to obtain the license.

8) Sanjay Dutt

Actor Sanjay Dutt was once caught up in controversy over a gun found in his possession. He admitted to having an AK-56 rifle and ammunition, explaining that he kept it to protect his family after they received threats during the Mumbai riots following the Babri Masjid demolition in December 1992.