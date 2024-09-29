Breaking News
Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan to star in Salman Khan's Sikandar

Updated on: 30 September,2024 07:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Sources say Anjini, who made her Bollywood debut with Binny and Family last week, has bagged a critical role in Salman’s Sikandar

Anjini Dhawan

Last week, Anjini Dhawan made a modest debut in Bollywood with Binny and Family, co-starring Pankaj Kapur. The dramedy may not have made ripples at the box office, but it looks like the newcomer has bagged her second project, and a big-ticket one at that. mid-day has learnt that Anjini, who is Varun Dhawan’s niece, has joined the cast of Salman Khan’s Sikandar. A source reveals, “She has been cast in a key role. The character needed a fresh face, and Anjini fit the bill. She will join the shoot soon.”


Sajid Nadiadwala with AR Murugadoss and Salman Khan. Pics/InstagramSajid Nadiadwala with AR Murugadoss and Salman Khan. Pics/Instagram


Sikandar marks Khan’s maiden collaboration with director AR Murugadoss. Together, they are designing an action entertainer that also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Suniel Shetty, Sathyaraj and Kajal Aggarwal. The film went on floors in June in Mumbai. Another source says, “It is not known yet what Anjini’s character’s relationship will be with Salman’s protagonist. The team wants to keep her character under wraps because she is a catalyst in the story.” All that is known at this point is that the superstar plays a compassionate businessman who carries emotional wounds from his past, in the 2025 Eid offering.


