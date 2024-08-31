Anjini Dhawan is the latest newcomer in Bollywood. However, her surname has left netizens wondering if she is related to actor Varun Dhawan. Read on to find out about the same

Varun Dhawan and Anjini Dhawan

Anjini Dhawan is all set to make her mark in the movies with the upcoming film 'Binny and Family'. Even before her debut film's release, the newcomer has already attracted a lot of buzz around her with netizens curious to know more about her. One of the most asked question is whether she is related to anyone in the industry. She is the niece of actor Varun Dhawan. Anjini is the granddaughter of Anil Dhawan, brother of filmmaker David Dhawan.

'Bagged film on her own,' says Varun Dhawan

On Friday, Varun Dhawan was seen cheering for his niece Anjini at the trailer launch of her film 'Binny and Family'. Proud uncle Varun said that Anjini bagged the film by her own merit and did not require help of anyone from the family for her debut film.

'Binny and Family' is produced by Mahaveer Jain. Actor Varun Dhawan revealed at the trailer launch event that he did not know Mr Jain in a professional capacity and hence there was no way for him to convince the producer to cast his niece in the film. He stated, “No matter how much I say that she did this on her own, she has bagged the film on her own, it is difficult to believe when you are related to a film family. I am not related to Mahaveer ji; professionally we haven’t worked together. He didn’t cast her because of me or daddy. I came to know about the film through two friends, Shashank Khaitan and Varun Gupta."

The actor further revealed the reason why his father David Dhawan, who is a director, never launched him. He shared, “My father never launched me. We don’t have that tradition and he doesn’t believe in it. So, we have no hand in what she has done, so it will be wrong for me to take any credit for her success. She has genuinely done this by herself.”

Varun Dhawan welcomes Anjini to the movies:

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan took to Instagram and officially welcomed Anjini to the movies. Varun, who attended the trailer launch, took to Instagram, where he dropped a handful of pictures sharing moments with Anjini from the event.

“Welcome to the movies @anjinidhawan,” he wrote as the caption.

About Binny and Family:

Anjini’s debut film “Binny and Family” traces the journey of a London-based teenager named Binny and her conservative grandparents from Bihar, India, who come to live with her. With contrasting lifestyles, she faces dramatic event forces. The film also stars Rajesh Kumar, Charu Shankar, Pankaj Kapur, Anjini Dhawan and Himani Shivpuri.

At the trailer launch, Varun spoke about adulting and how he derives his strength from his mother. Varun was asked if his thinking has changed after becoming a father.

He said, “Thoda ajeeb lagta hai ki mummy papa ne abhi abhi daanta hai aur fir hum biwi ke room main bachi bhi daant rahe hai aur fir biwi bhi daantti hai… us waqt aap sochti aapka position kya hai ghar pe… I mean we call this term adulting when you are in between both of these situations. I am very lucky.”

“Mera ek badha bhai hai jo bahut load bhi leta hai … What becomes extremely scary or difficult for the child is the parents health…. Jab hum chote hote hai to maa baap worry karte hai abhi bhi karte hai but the same goes for my brother Sidharth and sister Shilpa who are also here …”

“I derive all my strength from my mother and I am sure they must be getting theirs also from their mother.”

Varun will next be seen in the action thriller 'Baby John', directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee. It also stars Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film is a remake of Atlee's Tamil 2016 film 'Theri'.