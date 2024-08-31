On being asked about the film, Ektaa expressed her happiness in presenting a story that shows the important role grandparents play in families

Varun Dhawan

Listen to this article Binny and Family trailer launch: Varun Dhawan, Ektaa Kapoor attend event for Anjini's debut film x 00:00

Actor Varun Dhawan attended the trailer launch of his niece Anjini Dhawan's debut film 'Binny and Family' on Friday. The event was also attended by the film's star cast, including Rajesh Kumar and Pankaj Kapur, among others. Producers Ektaa R Kapoor and Mahaveer Jain along with Subhash Gai were also at the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking about how excited he is about the film, Mahaveer said, "For all of us, this film has been a fulfilling experience, and I'm excited to see audiences connect with this heartfelt story. This film beautifully captures the essence of family dynamics and the generational gaps we all navigate. I believe 'Binny And Family' will not only entertain but also inspire and connect with everyone who values the beauty of family bonds."

On being asked about the film, Ektaa expressed her happiness in presenting a story that shows the important role grandparents play in families. "I just want to say this much. It's a beautiful film. When I was shown the film, I was very, very happy and I told him i'd love to present the film because grandparents are that part of a family that cinema has not given enough importance to...," she said.

"As people get older we start thinking they're irrelevant and we start forgetting them. Now when I see my father with my son and I can come out and go out and do things because my parents take care of my child which in so many homes grandparents do. So they develop an even better relationship with the children than you can have because you are living life and they see their youth in your child and then they connect with your child. And yet this one relationship no one has captured in films. So I'm so proud," she added.

Shortly after the event, the 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', actor took to his Instagram Stories to welcome his niece to the film industry. The proud uncle shared the trailer of 'Binny and Family' and wrote, "@anjinidhawan this is so good, welcome to the Movies," followed by a hug emoji.

The trailer, which runs for 2 minutes and 39 seconds, gives a glimpse into the life of Binny, a young girl who likes to live on her own terms. The story takes an interesting turn when her grandparents move in with her parents, leading to conflicts due to the generational gap. The film promises to be an entertaining watch. Written and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy, Binny and Family is set to release on September 20.