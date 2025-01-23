Sources said at least seven others were injured in incident that happened at Naigaon following a personal dispute; According to the DCP, given the sensitivity of the situation, the investigating officer called for reinforcements and a large number of police personnel arrived to control the situation

The back window of Meghraj Bhoir’s car damaged during the incident. Pics/Hanif Patel

A day after an attempt to murder case was registered against local criminal Meghraj Bhoir at Naigaon police station, the accused violently attacked the complainant and shot at him amid police presence. Bhoir’s accomplices, who were armed with iron rods and sharp weapons, joined the attack which took place over a property dispute, said a senior police officer. DCP Pournima Chougule-Shringi told mid-day that the complainant, Sanjay Joshi, had bought a piece of land from Bhoir’s father a few years ago which resulted in the dispute. One more person was seriously hurt in the incident.

Joshi told us that he has already paid the entire amount for the piece of land, but Bhoir is against this land deal and he wants it back. On Tuesday, Joshi had brought a client who wished to buy the disputed property but Bhoir intervened and threatened Joshi, who approached Naigaon police station where an attempt to murder case was registered on Tuesday night,” DCP Pournima told mid-day.

(Left) Sanjay Joshi, the complainant who was attacked; (right) accused Meghraj Bhoir

“After registering the FIR, the investigating officer had gone to the spot to conduct an enquiry on Wednesday. But Bhoir and his accomplices arrived and the former opened fire using his licensed 12-bore pistol. Bhoir’s accomplices, mostly his relatives, were armed with iron rods and knives. They too assaulted Joshi and his friends,” DCP Pournima added.

According to the DCP, given the sensitivity of the situation, the investigating officer called for reinforcements and a large number of police personnel arrived to control the situation. “A total of eight assailants including Bhoir have been arrested,” she said. Meanwhile, Joshi and the seven others injured in the attack were rushed to a nearby private hospital along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway. “One of them who got seriously injured has been referred to a multi-speciality hospital in Mira Road for advanced treatment,” said a source at the hospital.

Chandrakant Kurle, an eyewitness whose car got damaged by bullet shrapnel, told mid-day that he was returning from Santacruz to Naigaon when he noticed a Scorpio car overtaking him. “After a distance of a few metres, on the Naigaon-Bapane Road, I saw commotion with many people present there and multiple rounds of bullets fired,” he said, adding that bullet shrapnel damaged his car and he had informed the police to take necessary action.



Bullet shrapnel embedded in Chandrakant Kurle’s car. Pic/Hanif Patel

A large number of police officers were seen camping near hospitals where the victims are undergoing treatment. At the time of going to press, an FIR was being registered against the accused under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act at Naigaon police station.

“Two of the eight people have sustained bullet injuries, while the rest were assaulted with iron rods and knives. The complainant who had registered an attempt to murder case at Naigaon police station on Tuesday is seriously injured but all are out of danger and undergoing treatment at private hospitals. All the accused have been arrested and legal action has been initiated against them,” said DCP Pournima. “We have recovered the pistol and the legal process to cancel the license of this weapon has been initiated,” DCP Pournima added.