The incident occurred in the presence of officers who had been to the location to conduct a panchnama related to an attempt-to-murder case registered at the Naigaon Police Station a day earlier, a senior officer said

A cop stands near a car that was damaged in the incident, on Monday. Pic/Hanif Patel

Listen to this article Eight people attacked with knives and iron rods on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway x 00:00

Eight people have suffered injuries after some assailants from a rival group attacked them using pistol, knives, and iron rods near Tungareshwar Phata on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Naigaon (East) on Wednesday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The incident occurred in the presence of officers who had been to the location to conduct a panchnama related to an attempt-to-murder case registered at the Naigaon Police Station just a day earlier,” a senior officer said.

Locals were left shaken after hearing relentless sound of gunfire, an eyewitness whose car suffered damages by splinters stated.

While seven injured people were rushed to Vivaan Hospital on the highway, one person who is critically injured in the attack was taken to Wockhardt Hospital for advanced treatment, the police said.

Senior officers, including the zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and the additional commissioner of Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police, are currently at the scene.

The crime branch is also conducting a parallel investigation into the incident.