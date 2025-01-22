Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Actor discharged, cops to record statement soon
Mumbai: Grass and water to tackle Shivaji Park dust issue
Mumbai: Four stray dogs found dead at Cooper hospital
Mumbai: CR commuters at wits’ end over defunct ‘train expected’ indicators
Mumbai: Three Bangladeshi nationals convicted for forgery, illegal entry
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Eight people attacked with knives and iron rods on Mumbai Ahmedabad highway

Eight people attacked with knives and iron rods on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

Updated on: 22 January,2025 06:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

The incident occurred in the presence of officers who had been to the location to conduct a panchnama related to an attempt-to-murder case registered at the Naigaon Police Station a day earlier, a senior officer said

Eight people attacked with knives and iron rods on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

A cop stands near a car that was damaged in the incident, on Monday. Pic/Hanif Patel

Listen to this article
Eight people attacked with knives and iron rods on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway
x
00:00

Eight people have suffered injuries after some assailants from a rival group attacked them using pistol, knives, and iron rods near Tungareshwar Phata on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Naigaon (East) on Wednesday afternoon. 


“The incident occurred in the presence of officers who had been to the location to conduct a panchnama related to an attempt-to-murder case registered at the Naigaon Police Station just a day earlier,” a senior officer said.


Locals were left shaken after hearing relentless sound of gunfire, an eyewitness whose car suffered damages by splinters stated.


While seven injured people were rushed to Vivaan Hospital on the highway, one person who is critically injured in the attack was taken to Wockhardt Hospital for advanced treatment, the police said.

Senior officers, including the zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and the additional commissioner of Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police, are currently at the scene.

The crime branch is also conducting a parallel investigation into the incident.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Crime News mumbai crime news mumbai vasai naigaon

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK