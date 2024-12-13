Speaking to mid-day.com, an NHAI official said that the other vehicles which travelled by the same section of the highway after the Swift car, controlled their speed and were 'vigilant'

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has responded to the incident of a car soaring 25 feet in the air near the Talasari flyover on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, stating that the incident, which was captured on video, occurred due to possible overspeeding.

Speaking to mid-day.com, Sumit Kumar, the Tech Manager at NHAI, said that the other vehicles which travelled by the same section of the highway after the Swift car, controlled their speed and were vigilant. "This looks more like a rash driving case as others could be seen to be cautions while driving," he said.

Kumar also informed that to prevent such incidents owing to overspeeding, the ramp where the concretisation work is ongoing has been extended and smoothened for smoother ascend of vehicles.

"As a long-term solution, the work of white topping of the entire 121-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway was conceived and has been taken up. The contract period is 18 months and completion date is April 30, 2025. The white topping has been completed on 86 km of the stretch. The project is likely to be completed within the scheduled timeframe," he said.

According to Kumar, the incident took place where the white topping is completed in partial width. He also stated that reports about the section not having proper signboards are untrue. "Cautionary signboards such as 'Ramp ahead', 'Go slow', 'Work in progress' etc are being installed at such sections where white topping continuity has not been achieved," Kumar said.

He also stated that while the vehicles which followed the Swift slowed down at the ramp, the car did not.

"As seen in the full video, the bike and the car following the subject car have slowed down at the ramp. This subject vehicle might have been overspeeding at that location and may have not be able to control the speed at the time of approaching the ramp of white topping. There were other vehicles after this Swift car passed and they controlled their speed and were vigilant. This looks more like a rash driving case as others could be seen cautions while driving," said Kumar, adding that the white topping work started in December 2023.