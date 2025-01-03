Breaking News
Businessman shot dead at Shanti Shopping Centre in Mira Road near Mumbai
Businessman shot dead at Shanti Shopping Centre in Mira Road near Mumbai

Updated on: 03 January,2025 11:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

According to the police, the victim was a witness in a serious crime owing to which he had been receiving threats for the past few days. He had also lodged a complaint with the police in this regard

Businessman shot dead at Shanti Shopping Centre in Mira Road near Mumbai

Police speak to witnesses, collect evidence from the crime scene.

A 35-year-old businessman was shot dead at Shanti Shopping Centre in Mira Road near Mumbai on Friday night. The victim has been identified as Mohammad Tabrez Ansari.


According to the police, Ansari was a witness in a serious crime owing to which he had been receiving threats for the past few days. He had also lodged a complaint with the police in this regard.


Around 10 pm on Friday, an unidentified assailant shot Ansari in the head, leaving him dead.


The police reached the spot immediately after learning about the incident. The CCTV footage and other evidence are being collected to identify the accused.

The incident has triggered panic and fear in the area. The police are investigating if Ansari had a previous dispute with the attacker or if his murder was linked to the threats he had received.

"The killer had covered his face with mask. A country-made weapon was used in this crime. The assailant fired one round of bullet from the pistol. He shot the businessman on his head from point blank range," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Avinash Ambure told mid-day.

