Authorities found a diary in the cell of Vishal Gawli, accused of raping and murdering a minor girl, where he expressed feelings of depression and no blame for his suicide. His suspicious death in prison is under investigation

Authorities have discovered a diary in the prison cell of Vishal Gawli, the man accused of raping and murdering a minor girl in Kalyan, Maharashtra, in December 2024. The diary reportedly contains Gawli’s own reflections on his depression, with claims that he had no one to blame for his suicide, police officials revealed on Monday.

Vishal Gawli (35) was found dead in a toilet at the Taloja Central Jail in Navi Mumbai early on Sunday. Authorities initially reported that Gawli, who had been awaiting trial, appeared to have taken his own life. Following his death, officials located a diary in his prison cell. In the diary, Gawli purportedly expressed feelings of depression, writing that he was troubled by his wife, Sakshi – a co-accused in the case – who, according to him, had been avoiding him and no longer believed his side of the story.

According to a statement from the Kharghar police station, Gawli’s final writings also indicated that he did not hold anyone accountable for his suicide. The police have confirmed that they are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Gawli’s lawyer, Sanjay Dhakane, has raised suspicions of foul play, asserting that both he and the family of the deceased girl question the manner in which Gawli died, PTI reports.

The case of the minor’s tragic death dates back to December 24, 2024, when the 12-year-old girl went missing from Kolsewadi in Kalyan. Her body was subsequently discovered at Bapgaon village in Padgha, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Thane Rural Police. Following the discovery of the body, the police arrested Gawli and his wife, Sakshi, on charges of kidnapping for ransom, rape, murder, and other offences under the Indian Penal Code, as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police filed a comprehensive 948-page charge sheet in February 2025, detailing the roles played by both Gawli and his wife. According to the police, Gawli was responsible for the rape and murder of the girl, while Sakshi assisted in disposing of the body.

The victim’s family has consistently called for the death penalty for Gawli, with the grief-stricken parents demanding justice for their daughter. Following Gawli’s death, his body was sent to the government-run J.J. Hospital in Mumbai for a post-mortem examination, which is standard procedure in such cases.

Gawli’s last rites were conducted at a crematorium in Vitthal Wadi, with tight security measures in place.

