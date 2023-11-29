Mumbai: Naigaon cops crack brutal murder of man

Body was mutilated and dumped in farm by unknown assailants, discovered by passers-by

One of the suspects in custody of the police

The Naigaon police cracked a heinous murder case involving unknown assailants who took the life of a man and left the victim's body mutilated. The gruesome discovery was made on a farm adjacent to the Baafane Bridge.

Pankaj Atmaram More and his friend Vikram Bhandari stumbled upon the disturbing scene while attempting to explore a vacant plot near the bridge. They encountered the body of a man, estimated to be between 25-30 years old, with injury marks that suggested a brutal assault.

The duo reported the matter to the Baafane police station, after which an accidental death report was initially filed while the Naigaon cops swung into action. Medical authorities at J J Hospital conducted a post-mortem, revealing that the victim, identified as Mayur, succumbed to severe injuries and trauma.



Footwear used by the cops to identify the victim. Pics/Hanif Patel

According to the police, they distributed pamphlets which displayed a photograph of the footwear the victim had worn, wherein other clothes were visible. It played a crucial role as a relative of the victim identified him as Mayur based on the footwear.

Meanwhile, police investigations unveiled a trail of clues leading to three potential suspects. They were identified as auto-rickshaw driver Suraj Singh, 30, a resident of the Chandrapada area in Naigaon; Anand Sajne, 30, from the eastern part of Naigaon; and a juvenile referred to as Kashmira who was involved in a scuffle with Mayur. There were no clear details on Kashmira.

Following diligent efforts, the police tracked down Singh near Chandrapada. He named Sajne and Kashmira as his accomplices during questioning.

The suspects face charges related to the murder and destruction of evidence. The police have also detained a witness, Ishopadeem, who was with More at the time of his arrest. Further investigations are underway.

The Naigaon police Crime Branch Unit 2 in Vasai, conducted thorough searches in the Naigaon and neighbouring areas during the investigation. The relentless efforts of the police force involved various units, including the Cyber Crime Unit and the Missing Persons Unit.

