Police examining the scene of the crime. Pics/Hanif Patel

Two unidentified men stole 50 tolas of gold jewellery, worth about Rs 40 lakh, at gunpoint from a shop in Vasai on Friday night. The shop owner was injured in the heist. The owner of Mayank Jewellers located in Kaul Heritage City’s Agarwal & Dosti Complex in Vasai, Ratanlal Sanghvi, was packing up preparing to close the shop at around 9.15pm when two men arrived on a motorcycle.

CCTV footage of the store owner being threatened with a gun

One wore a helmet and the other a mask. They brandished a gun and looted 15 to 20 jewellery boxes from the store’s safe. When Sanghvi tried to resist, they struck him on the head with the butt of the gun, leaving him injured. No security guard was employed at the store, and the owner had not taken the safety precaution of closing the shutters while packing up.



The burglar assaulting the store owner with the butt of the gun

An FIR has been registered at Manikpur police station under relevant sections of BNS and Arms Act against the unidentified accused. A total six teams of MBVV police have been deployed to trace the accused. The crime branch is also conducting a parallel investigation into the sensitive case that has left everyone shocked in the area.



The burglars flee the jewellery store with their loot

The injured Sanghvi has been admitted to Cardinal Gracias Hospital in Vasai and his condition is reported to be stable. On the day of the incident, his son Manish, who manages the shop with him, was away on work. Sanghvi’s other son Abhilesh Sanghvi said, “We are cooperating with the police and hoping for a quick resolution.”

DCP Pournima Chougule-Shringi said, “The jeweller had not hired a security guard, and didn’t follow safety measures while closing the shop. He should have locked the main door from inside while packing the jewellery. We are taking help of CCTV footage to trace the accused.”