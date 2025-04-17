Telangana Minister Jupally Krishna Rao asserted that the Congress party is poised to assume power in 2029, while alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party is engaged in conspiratorial efforts to thwart this outcome

"Sonia and Rahul Gandhi have the opportunity to become the Prime Minister, but they refused and asked Manmohan Singh, an economist, to take the post to strengthen the country," Rao stated. File Pic

On Thursday, leaders of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee protested outside the Directorate of Enforcement office in Hyderabad, opposing the agency's chargesheet targeting Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar alleged that after observing the growing influence and rising popularity of the "young leader," Rahul Gandhi, the BJP is deliberately conspiring to damage his reputation, reported ANI.

"They (the Gandhi family) were in power for such a long duration that they could have done anything they wanted, but they did not commit such frauds. Today, PM Modi is giving the country's properties to Adani and Ambani, but we have done nothing like this. When the BJP weakens, it tries to weaken Congress. It's all a political conspiracy, but the people in the country are with the Gandhi family," Prabhakar stated, reported news agency ANI.

"BJP knows that in the upcoming 2029 Parliament elections, if they want to succeed, then they have to spoil the image of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. In the coming elections, Congress will come to power, and to stop it, with their vindictive attitude, the BJP is imposing all the false allegations by using the ED," Krishna Rao said, reported news agency ANI.

"Gandhi family is the one who has sacrificed for this country. Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi gave their life for the country. Sonia and Rahul Gandhi have the opportunity to become the Prime Minister, but they refused and asked Manmohan Singh, an economist, to take the post to strengthen the country," Rao added, reported news agency ANI.

On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and several others in connection with the alleged National Herald case. The ED’s move has sparked strong backlash from the Congress party, which slammed the action as "politically motivated."

